World Economic Forum previews major ‘Great Reset’ summit slated for January

December 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently unveiled information about a summit scheduled by the group for next month, which will “mark the launch of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset Initiative.” Labelled the “Davos Agenda,” the conference will run from January 25-29 in Singapore, rather than the WEF’s typical Davos, Switzerland location.

The WEF, a top globalist organization known for convening thousands of financial and political elites every year, had announced the January event and the “Great Reset” program at a virtual meeting this summer.

The group’s founder, Klaus Schwab, described the Great Reset in June as a means “to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies.” “Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” he declared.

The preview for next month’s event echoes much of Schwab’s earlier rhetoric. “The Davos Agenda is a pioneering mobilization of global leaders to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in this challenging new context,” the WEF said.

“An entire week of global programming,” which “aims to inform the global public,” “will be dedicated to helping leaders choose innovative and bold solutions” regarding the COVID-19 crisis. “It is essential for leaders from all walks of life to work together virtually for a more inclusive, cohesive and sustainable future as soon as possible in 2021,” the organization added.

The WEF also outlined five general pillars of the Great Reset:

Designing cohesive, sustainable and resilient economic systems

Driving responsible industry transformation and growth

Enhancing stewardship of our global commons

Harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Advancing global and regional cooperation

Another key goal of the Reset that went unmentioned is “LGBTI Inclusion.” The pro-abortion, aggressively anti-family WEF published an article shortly after the initial Great Reset announcement in June, referring to the promotion of LGBT ideology as “the secret to cities’ post-pandemic success.” They ran a campaign around the same time to push “LGBTQI+ inclusion during the COVID-19 crisis” in collaboration with major corporations, like Microsoft.

Other prominent themes to be featured at the Davos Agenda in January include “accelerating stakeholder capitalism;” a socialistic economic framework resembling policy plans by Senator Bernie Sanders.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“Heads of state and of government from the G20 and international organizations giving (sic) special addresses,” the WEF noted, “as well as engaging in dialogue with business leaders from around the world.”

The group anticipates further participation from “industry leaders and public figures,” which may include representatives from the Vatican. The Holy See has helda roundtable, led by Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana, for at least the last two Davos summits.

In October, the WEF embraced Pope Francis’s most recent encyclical, Frattelli Tutti, as the pope’s “stamp” of approval on the Great Reset agenda.