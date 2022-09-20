World Economic Forum’s Yuval Harari: Humans must ‘change the way’ we live to reduce ‘climate change’

'No, we don’t need to change the fundamental things that we desire. We need to change the way that we go about achieving them.'

COVENTRY, England (LifeSiteNews) – In lockstep with the group’s “Great Reset” agenda, World Economic Forum (WEF) adviser Yuval Noah Harari recently confirmed that halting so-called climate change will require a fundamental shift in how humans fulfill their desires.

“No, we don’t need to change the fundamental things that we desire,” Harari said at the 2022 Warwick Economics Summit on September 9. “We need to change the way that we go about achieving them.”

Harari claimed during the summit that human beings often fulfill their desires in an extremely roundabout way, such that they often pick the most complicated, most expensive, and most climate-change-evoking method of making themselves happy.

READ: World Economic Forum adviser claims the planet no longer needs the ‘vast majority’ of the population

“People desire, I don’t know, peace of mind,” he explained. “To be peaceful inside yourself. This is something almost everybody wants. So, you know, you listen to commercials on television and you get this idea that if you want peace of mind, you need to fly to the other side of the world to this idyllic island and spend lots of money and create enormous amounts of pollution in the process in order to get peace of mind. I mean, you don’t need to change your desire, but you can achieve it right here.”

Harari also applied this principle to love, saying that people need to realize that they can find love without changing themselves through environmentally unfriendly methods such as makeup. They just need to find a new way to make themselves feel good-looking.

These suggestions go hand in hand with the various suggestions provided by the WEF on how to reduce climate change. This includes the suggestion of incorporating bugs into people’s diets in order to reduce the “harmful” effects of meat consumption on the environment.

Harari said that we do not need to change the basic desires of human beings, just how we fulfill those desires.

“[Our desires] would be hard to change,” he explained, suggesting instead that “we need to change the roundabout and sometimes ridiculous way that we often go about achieving these desires.”

READ: Noted author says fast-approaching ‘digital gulag’ aims to replace humans’ free will with AI

Harari also stated that mobilizing people into action is not as hard as it seems. While claiming that he doesn’t like those “kind of politics,” he mentioned that there is “one thing we can learn” from counties who encourage their citizens into action by utilizing fear to “mobilize people around a long-term, hazy project in order to make a drastic change in politics.”

“If you look at the rise of populist and ultra-nationalist parties in different parts of the world, what they tell people often is a long-term story about the demographics. They frighten people with all kinds of fantasies that [they] will be replaced in a couple of decades by… immigrants or foreigners. And even though this is probably not true, and even though this is a long-term prospect… it’s powerful enough.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the WEF’s Great Reset agenda is a radical socialist plan designed by global elites that “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy” and establish a radical New World Order that seems to closely emulate many aspects of the Chinese Social Credit System.

READ: Global COVID tyranny has opened our eyes to the evil plans of the World Economic Forum

In fact, WEF chairman Klaus Schwab, has previously praised China’s communist leader Xi Jinping, claiming the president has “made significant social and economic achievements” under his leadership, despite credible evidence his regime has engaged in genocide, forced sterilization and other inhumane practices.

Share











