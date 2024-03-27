World Happiness Report ranks Canada as one of the unhappiest places in the West for young people

While senior Canadians seems to be mostly happy in Canada, young Canadians may be beginning to feel the negative effects of the Trudeau government's overspending, onerous climate regulations, lax immigration policies and 'woke' politics.

(LifeSiteNews) — A recent report has ranked Canada as one of the unhappiest places in the West for people in their 20s.

According to the World Happiness Report, published March 8, Canada was listed as the 58th happiest country out of 143 for people under the age of 30, a trend that coincides with the long-reign of the Trudeau government in which the cost-of-living has exploded.

“Happiness fell significantly in the country group including the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, by twice as much for the young as for the old,” the report noted.

According to the report, Canada ranked behind many Western countries, including the United Kingdom (32nd), Italy (41st), Poland (43rd), Germany (47th), France (48th), and even South Korea (52nd), which is well known for its high suicide rate. However, the United States ranked even lower than Canada at 62nd.

The report, published by Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and the WHR’s Editorial Board, found that senior Canadians were much happier than young Canadians.

Canadians over 60 were ranked as the 8th happiest in the world for their age group, a trend which placed Canada at 15th for the total population’s overall happiness ranking.

While senior Canadians seems to be mostly happy in Canada, young Canadians may be beginning to reap the effects of the policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which has been criticized for its overspending, onerous climate regulations, lax immigration policies, and “woke” politics.

In fact, many have pointed out that considering the rising housing prices, most Canadians under 30 will not be able to purchase a home.

Similarly, while Trudeau sends Canadians’ tax dollars oversees and further taxes their fuel and heating, Canadians are struggling to pay for basic necessities including food, rent, and heating.

A September report by Statistics Canada revealed that food prices are rising faster than the headline inflation rate – the overall inflation rate in the country – as staple food items are increasing at a rate of 10 to 18 percent year-over-year.

Additionally, a recent poll revealed that seven out of 10 Canadians believe the country is broken and that the Trudeau government does not focus on issues that matter.

While happiness in young people is down in Canada, euthanasia in Canada has skyrocketed in recent years. The most recent reports show that Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) is the sixth highest cause of death in Canada.

However, it was not listed as such in Statistics Canada’s top 10 leading causes of death from 2019 to 2022. When asked why MAiD was left off the list, the agency explained that it records the illnesses that led Canadians to choose to end their lives via euthanasia, not the actual cause of death, as the primary cause of death.

According to Health Canada, in 2022, 13,241 Canadians died by MAiD lethal injections. This accounts for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country for that year ,a 31.2 percent increase from 2021.

While the numbers for 2023 have yet to be released, all indications point to a situation even more grim than 2022.

