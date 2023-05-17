World Health Org. has advised sex ed beginning at birth, ‘early childhood masturbation’ since 2010 

(LifeSiteNews) — The World Health Organization’s (WHO) sexual education guidelines for Europe have caused an outcry in the U.K. The guidance advocates for sexual education from birth and advises educators to teach infants and toddlers about “early childhood masturbation.”
The 68-page document titled “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe” states that “it was deliberately decided to call for an approach in which sexuality education starts from birth.”
The WHO document includes a “sexuality education matrix” that provides guidelines for educators on how to “educate” children in different age groups. Some of the instructions that have caused outrage include the following:
- The guidelines advise educators to inform children aged zero to four about “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body,” and “early childhood masturbation.”
- Four- to six-year-olds should “consolidate their gender identity” and learn about same-sex relationships.
- Children aged from six to nine years old are to be taught about “Sex in the media (including the Internet).”
- For nine to twelve-year-olds the WHO advises educators to enable children to “make a conscious decision to have sexual experiences or not,” wrongly implying that children are able to consent to sex at such a young age.
The controversial document was originally published in 2010, but it recently received media attention after Tory shadow minister for education in Wales, Laura Anne Jones, called on the WHO to “rescind the advice immediately,” adding that the Welsh government should “distance themselves” from the “frankly disturbing” WHO guidelines.
There are countless reasons to conclude modern sex-education is less about critical thinking and more about indoctrinating and sexualizing children at as young an age as possible.
Consider these 3 questions:
- Why are politicians around the world pushing radical transgender theories on children as young as 5?
- Why is the World Health Organization calling for 4 year-olds to be taught how to masturbate?
- Why are children in schools being shown graphic images of sex and told anything goes so long as consent is established, if not to encourage our sons and daughters to become sexually active?
A sane society would try to shield impressionable children from becoming sexualized, and encourage them not to watch pornography, take puberty blockers or mutilate their genitalia, but our schools increasingly promote these behaviors.
In reality, the media, most politicians, and many education chiefs are obliterating a parent's ability to protect their child's innocence and identity.
We must realize: these elites want children to have THEIR values, not YOURS. SIGN THE PLEDGE!
The results of this explicit, inappropriate sex-saturated culture and education have been startling: there have never been more children claiming to be transgender, gay, lesbian and bisexual, nor have we ever seen such high levels of sexual assaults by minors.
BREAKING: Loudoun County father who was dragged out of woke school board meeting reveals his daughter was 'raped' in the girls' bathroom by a 'skirt-wearing' male student who was arrested for assaulting a SECOND girl months later - but staff did nothinghttps://t.co/awoZcVQx3l— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 12, 2021
This nut could end up being your child’s teacher and you wouldn’t even find out the craziness they’re teaching until your kid tells you about it. If you aren’t disturbed after watching this, you’re a lunatic. School choice is the civil rights issue of our generation. pic.twitter.com/y1V3Rotx9k— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 17, 2021
Countless politicians, media personalities and education chiefs are too busy promoting woke trends to realize that sexualizing minors amounts to grooming, and has devastating consequences in many cases.
Children whose inhibitions are broken down risk addiction to pornography, teenage pregnancy, STDs, gender dysphoria, online shaming, and a whole host of other negative outcomes.
Parents, not the government, must be in control of what their child is taught about sex.
Just listen to the type of materials public schools in the U.S. are promoting:
That's why we are asking you to sign the Parents' Pledge that you will pull your children out of sex-education classes if your school chooses to sexualize your child.
The Parents' Pledge is our best chance of winning back our children's schools before they're entirely lost to radical sex-obsessed teachers' unions who are foisting these curricula on teachers.
Do you really want other adults deciding what your child is exposed to? Of course not.
Please share this brand new grassroots Parents' Pledge with like-minded parents and join a growing movement of mothers and fathers who are wise to the threat of their child being led into sexual activity.
MORE INFORMATION:
Most teachers are disturbed by their unions' push to sexualize children
Planned Parenthood tells middle-schoolers about avoiding parental consent for abortion and contraception
The corrupting influence of sex-education is causing widespread abuse among school children
READ: 22 countries unite to stop Biden admin from imposing pro-LGBT sex education on children
Jones furthermore stated that “[w]e must stop this pushing of harmful gender ideology into sex education in Wales and the UK, with immediate effect,” according to the British Telegraph.
Tanya Carter from the advocacy group “Safe School Alliance” has called for an “urgent enquiry” into a potential link between the sexual education curriculum in the U.K. and the guidance issued by organizations such as the WHO and UNESCO, according to the Daily Mail.
“We find it extremely concerning that the UN and WHO are promoting an approach that is experimental, unscientific, and appears to be aligned to the work of unethical individuals and organisations, including those promoting the acceptance of paedophilia,” the Safe School Alliance recently said, according to the Daily Mail.
READ: Why ‘groomer’ is an accurate term for the architects of the sexual revolution
Catholic activist Alexander Tschugguel told LifeSiteNews that he and the German pro-family organization Demo für Alle already tried to warn people about these WHO guidelines several years ago. Back then, many people simply could not believe that the WHO would publish such a horrendous document, even when they were shown the original source, Tschugguel recalled.
According to the Telegraph, a WHO spokesperson said that the organization “stands by its guidance and it remains accessible,” adding that “[o]ur guidelines reflect established psychological facts about children’s understanding of their bodies and psychosocial development based on decades of research.”
Dutch journalist and author David Sorensen recently published an exposé in which he argues that organizations like the WHO, the U.N., Planned Parenthood, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are using modern sexual education to sexualize children and normalize pedophilia.
READ: UN, WHO, Bill Gates are working to normalize pedophilia around the world: journalist