WHO promotes abortion but says pregnant, ‘childbearing age’ women ought to be prevented from drinking alcohol

June 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In a June 2021 draft of a “Global alcohol action plan,” the pro-abortion, pro-experimental coronavirus vaccine World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that “pregnant women and women of childbearing age” be prevented from drinking alcohol.

“It is necessary to raise awareness among decision-makers and the general public about the risks and harms associated with alcohol consumption,” the WHO wrote. “Appropriate attention should be given to prevention of the initiation of drinking among children and adolescents, prevention of drinking among pregnant women and women of childbearing age, and protection of people from pressures to drink, especially in societies with high levels of alcohol consumption where heavy drinkers are encouraged to drink even more.”

One of the WHO’s “operational action-oriented guiding principles” is the “[l]ife course approach,” which it describes as:

Recognizing the importance and interrelationship of alcohol control measures and prevention and treatment strategies and interventions to prevent and reduce alcohol-related harm at all stages of a person’s life and for all generations: from eliminating the marketing, advertising and sale of alcoholic products to minors and protection of the unborn child from prenatal alcohol exposure, to prevention and management of the harmful use of alcohol in older people.

Despite its stated concern for the “protection of the unborn child from prenatal alcohol exposure,” the WHO is one of the biggest international promoters of abortion. The communist China-linked United Nations entity celebrates “International Safe Abortion [sic] Day,” declared abortion an “essential” health service during the coronavirus outbreak, and has pushed self-induced chemical abortions via webcam as a substitute for the various abortion facilities temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.

“If the WHO really cared about pregnant women and their in-utero children, they would not be promoting elective abortion around the globe,” Dr. Donna Harrison, CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told LifeSiteNews. “The [WHO] is remarkably quiet about the women who are being hurt by chemical abortions, who have massive bleeding, tissue left inside, infection, missed ectopic pregnancies, and deaths. Preventing these deaths and complications after chemical abortion should be WHO’s top priority.”

“The hypocrisy is deafening,” she added.

Dr. Michelle Cretella, Executive Director of the American College of Pediatricians, commented, “Mainstream and social media the world over should proclaim, ‘World Health Organization admits there are two patients in every pregnancy: the pregnant woman and her unborn child!’”

“But it will go unmentioned,” she told LifeSiteNews. “The apparent cognitive dissonance between the WHO’s simultaneous promotion of abortion as ‘essential’ and its warning against alcohol consumption by pregnant women for the sake of unborn children’s health reveals its commitment to leftist political agendas over science.”

Experimental coronavirus vaccines and pregnancy

And despite initially recommending caution regarding the administration of experimental COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women, the WHO recently changed its tune. In a guidance titled “Interim recommendations for use of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19,” updated on June 15, 2021, it recommended pregnant women receive Moderna’s experimental mRNA coronavirus vaccine “when the benefits of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks.”

“The available data on BNT162b2 vaccination of pregnant women are insufficient to assess vaccine efficacy or vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy,” the WHO wrote, but “[in] the interim, WHO recommends the use of mRNA-1273 in pregnant women when the benefits of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks. To help pregnant women make this assessment, they should be provided with information about the risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy, the likely benefits of vaccination, and the current limitations of safety data.”

The first version of the document, released in January 2021, said, “In the interim, WHO recommends not to use mRNA-1273 in pregnancy, unless the benefit of vaccinating a pregnant woman outweighs the potential vaccine risks, such as in health workers at high risk of exposure and pregnant women with co-morbidities placing them in a high-risk group for severe Covid-19.”

“WHO does not recommend pregnancy testing prior to vaccination,” the updated document continues.

Its section on pregnancy concludes, “WHO does not recommend delaying pregnancy or terminating pregnancy because of vaccination.”

Possibly fertility-destroying vaccines vs. alcohol consumption for young, non-pregnant women

The WHO’s concerns about alcohol and non-pregnant “women of childbearing age” do not seem to extend to reproductive-age women when it comes to vaccines.

“Take whatever vaccine is made available to you first, even if you have already had COVID-19. It is important to be vaccinated as soon as possible once it’s your turn and not wait,” the WHO says on its vaccine guidance page (emphasis in original). “Approved COVID-19 vaccines provide a high degree of protection against getting seriously ill and dying from the disease, although no vaccine is 100% protective … The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for most people 18 years and older, including those with pre-existing conditions of any kind, including auto-immune disorders. These conditions include: hypertension, diabetes, asthma, pulmonary, liver and kidney disease, as well as chronic infections that are stable and controlled.”

“It’s lunacy to get this experimental vaccine if you’re a young female,” Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors has previsouly said. “It’s that simple … I would flat out forbid any young female from getting this vaccine, and I think it’s very unethical for any physician to offer this to a young female.”

Screenshot of www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/covid-19-vaccines/advice, accessed June 21, 2021. The statement that 'Children should not be vaccinated for the moment' has since been deleted.

A December 2020 U.K. government-produced warning about the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine says, “It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility,” and “[f]or women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination.”

“In addition, women of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose,” it says, and the vaccine “should not be used during breast-feeding.”

CDC to pregnant women: No amount of alcohol ever safe, but COVID vaccines ‘unlikely to pose a risk’

The WHO’s somewhat tepid vaccine recommendations for pregnant women are far less aggressive than those of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In an article about “pregnant people” and COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC claims, “Based on how these [coronavirus] vaccines work in the body, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a risk for people who are pregnant.”

“Pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people. If you are pregnant, you can receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” the CDC exhorts Americans (emphasis in original). “Getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19.”

The CDC also says, “There is no known safe amount of alcohol use during pregnancy or while trying to get pregnant.” In 2016, the CDC issued an edict to pregnant and all childbearing-age women similar to the WHO’s new draft guidance. “That means basically no drinks from middle school to menopause,” quipped author Lenore Skenazy.

Societal inconsistences on humanity of unborn children

Feminists and leftists also panned the WHO for saying pregnant women and women of childbearing age — females ages 12 to at least 45, a huge demographic — ought to be prevented from and/or discouraged from drinking alcohol. Twitter users, including the former Director of the WHO Cancer Programme, blasted the guidance as patronizing and sexist.

One U.K. abortion activist said the guidance was a “risk” to “hard-won women’s rights by attempting to control their bodies and choices in this way.”

Pro-life activists have long noted society’s inconsistencies when it comes to pregnancy: public health warnings about drinking alcohol while at the same time abortion remains legal and even encouraged, fetal homicide laws that treat the killing of a pregnant woman as double murder, “baby” showers for women with wanted pregnancies yet other women told their children are “clumps of cells” that can be aborted guilt-free. There are numerous activities pregnant women are told they cannot do, such as ride roller coasters or sky-dive, because of potential harm to their unborn babies (participants in such activities often have to sign a waiver that includes a line promising they are not pregnant). Killing those same babies via abortion is seen as acceptable or empowering.

Ultimately, the WHO was forced to issue a clarification after media coverage and social media outrage. The clarification vaguely acknowledged the harm alcohol can — but is not guaranteed — to cause to an unborn child, but made no mention of the certain death abortion means for a growing human in utero:

The current draft of WHO’s global action plan does not recommend abstinence of all women who are of an age at which they could become pregnant. However it does seek to raise awareness of the serious consequences that can result from drinking alcohol while pregnant, even when the pregnancy is not yet known.

