World in chaos: War breaks out in Israel during the Synod on Synodality

Jack Maxey once again joins Father Charles Murr, John-Henry Westen, and Liz Yore for this episode of Faith & Reason.

(LifeSiteNews) — Jack Maxey returns on this week’s episode of Faith & Reason with Father Charles Murr, John-Henry Westen, and Liz Yore.

War broke out in the Middle East last weekend when Hamas attacked Israel on the Feast of the Most Holy Rosary. The attacks, Yore remarks, come during a “confusing” time and bring to mind prophecies and visions. Adding that she fears the war could spill over into Europe, she calls people to prayer and fasting, a call also made by Catholic leaders in the Holy Land and echoed by Bishop Joseph Strickland.

Fr. Murr, commenting on the footage coming out of the conflict, said that “mind-boggling isn’t the term” to describe it. He also said the actions of Hamas point to something “wrong in [their] religious formation.”

“We need to really turn to Our Lady of… Victory,” Yore says. “I think that’s the message of this terrible attack for [us] Catholics. I think a spiritual message would be to turn to the Rosary as the only way we’re going to stop… man’s inhumanity against man.”

All the while, the Synod on Synodality continues.

Yore notes that the Catholic Church is the world’s “anchor,” and that “everywhere we turn things are upside down,” with Francis having brought much chaos into the Church. Murr, meanwhile, when asked by Westen how Pope Francis’ actions – such as the apparent permission to bless same-sex unions, or his focus on fighting “climate change” – affect parish priests and laity, says the clergy are demoralized and the laity are leaving the Church.

Murr adds that what people want are answers to religious questions, and that the problem in the Church is that people are no longer providing the answers. He fears the problem is not “happenstance.”

“This is the way things are being programmed,” he declares. Even so, Murr is hopeful, as God can bring good out of any evil, is with His Church, and knows what He’s doing.

Maxey, meanwhile, says as a convert that he finds it “sort of terrifying” how the Catholic Church could “throw away” truths that act like “guardrails.”

