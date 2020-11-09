World leaders congratulate Biden, declare him winner of still disputed election

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C, November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Numerous world leaders are accepting the mainstream media’s decision that Biden has won the presidential election by sending messages of support to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, despite Trump challenging the outcome.

Regardless of President Trump warning that Democrats are “trying to steal an election” and investigating voter fraud in the courts, national leaders around the globe have responded to the mainstream media’s calling of the election in favor of Joe Biden by hailing him as president-elect and pledging a future of co-operation together.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement less than an hour after the media called the election, sending his congratulations to the “next President and Vice President of the United States of America.”

The president of the Republic of China (Taiwan), elected earlier this year, wrote to Biden and Harris as “President & VP - elect,” saying, “The values on which we have built our relationship could not be stronger. I look fwd to working together to further our friendship, & contributions to int’l society.”

Micheál Martin, the prime minister of Ireland, penned a message to “President Elect of the USA Joe Biden” highlighting their personal friendship and future professional relationship.

So also wrote the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who stated, “The Americans have chosen their President.” He added, “We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!”

U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson, who was seeking a large trade deal with the U.S before Brexit, sent his congratulations to “Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.”

In contrast, Nigel Farage, the leader of U.K.-based Brexit Party and strong friend of President Trump, tweeted, “Four years ago when Trump won, broadcasters showed scenes of people in shock and crying. Today, a Biden declaration shows coverage that would make you think Jesus had returned.”

German chancellor Angela Merkel issued a statement in which she declared that “I look forward to working with President Biden. Our trans-Atlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our time.”

Merkel’s finance minister went so far as to state that having Biden as president would be “the chance to open a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations.”

Spain’s deputy prime minister joined in, claiming that “Trump is confirmed to have lost the election. This is good news for the planet, as the global far right loses its most powerful political asset.”

Even more pointed was the message that Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council, posted on Twitter. Tusk wrote: “Trump’s defeat can be the beginning of the end of the triumph of far-right populisms also in Europe. Thank you, Joe.”

However, some heads of state have not bought into the media’s proclamation of the election results, with Mexico’s president, Andrés López-Obrador, saying the result is not yet decided.

López-Obrador stated that “we are going to wait for all the legal issues to be resolved. We do not want to be reckless, we do not want to act lightly and we want to be respectful of the self-determination of the peoples and respectful of the rights of others.”

He added that “President Trump has been very respectful with us and we have reached good agreements, we thank him because he has not been an interference and has respected us.”

The Polish president, Andrzej Duda, also expressed hesitancy to proclaim Biden as president. While congratulating Biden for a “successful presidential campaign,” Duda also mentioned that “we await the nomination by the Electoral College.”

Despite the media calling the election results, the official result has not yet been decided, and President Trump is currently taking legal action regarding widespread voter fraud concerns.

Shortly after the media called the election for Biden, Trump issued a statement in which he wrote, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.”

The president continued: “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

President Trump gave an update on the findings regarding fake ballots, saying, “The threshold identification of Ballots is turning out to be even bigger than originally anticipated. A very large number of Ballots are impacted. Stay tuned!”

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call (888) 630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.