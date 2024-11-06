World leaders including Meloni, Netanyahu, Zelensky, Milei swift to congratulate Trump

Leaders at odds with Trump’s foreign policy goals have publicly congratulated him for his second presidential win, including Zelensky, Macron and von der Leyen.

(LifeSiteNews) — Leaders across the globe including Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, and Argentina’s Javier Milei have been swift to congratulate Donald Trump for his 2024 presidential win.

Following a sweeping victory announced in the early morning hours of November 6, the heads of state — some of whom do not share Trump’s foreign policy goals — took to the social media platform X to salute Trump for securing his second term.

Meloni anticipated a “strengthened bond” between Italy and the U.S., which she called “sister nations” linked by “common values” as well as an “unshakable alliance.”

A nome mio e del Governo italiano, le più sincere congratulazioni al Presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti, Donald #Trump. Italia e Stati Uniti sono Nazioni “sorelle”, legate da un’alleanza incrollabile, valori comuni e una storica amicizia. È un legame strategico, che sono certa… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 6, 2024

Milei offered Argentina’s support in Trump’s mission to “Make America Great Again,” congratulating the president on his “formidable electoral victory.”

.@realDonaldTrump congratulations on your formidable electoral victory.

Now, Make America Great Again. You know that You can count on Argentina to carry out your task.

Success and blessings.

Best regards,

Javier Milei ( @JMilei ) pic.twitter.com/gpOPYlxj7u — Javier Milei (@JMilei) November 6, 2024

Netanyahu congratulated Trump “on history’s greatest comeback,” praising his re-election as offering a “powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

Zelensky expressed hopes that Trump would help bring about “peace in Ukraine,” and noted that his country relies on “continued strong bipartisan support” from the U.S.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

The U.K.’s Keir Starmer also congratulated Trump, hailing the U.S. as “the closest of allies,” and the 47th U.S. president likewise received congratulations from France’s president Emmanuel Macron, from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and from the European Commission’s President, Ursula von der Leyen.

Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, has praised Trump’s win as “the biggest comeback in US political history” and “a much needed victory for the World.”

Indeed, Trump’s historic re-election brings hopes not only for improved domestic safety and prosperity, but for greater peace in the world, such as through a deal by which Europe ends NATO expansion, thereby bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump has repeatedly said he would bring an end to the proxy war against Russia, and has vowed to cut all aid to Kyiv if re-elected.

Trump echoed this aspiration to global peace in his victory speech on Wednesday morning, pledging to “stop wars.”

Even warmonger Lindsey Graham has called for a “diplomatic solution” to end the war in Ukraine, adding, “it’s going to take a guy like President Trump to bring this war to an end honorably.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, who has said he was “proud” to have prevented any hope of a Palestinian homeland, has signaled that he hopes to draw the U.S. into a major war by provoking a conflict Israel cannot win alone. Concerns remain that Trump will accede to such an effort, especially considering the influence of the Zionist Adelsons on Trump, as well as the fact that Trump has recently signaled that he fully backs Netanyahu – whatever he “has to do.”

