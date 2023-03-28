World track and field council bans ‘transgender athletes’ from male, female competitions

(LifeSiteNews) — Gender-confused men will not be allowed to compete at high-level international track and field events against women who live according to the way God made them.

Last Thursday, the World Athletics Council (WAC) voted to ban “transgender athletes” from elite races and other contests reserved for women only.

“The Council decided to prioritize fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion,” the group said in a press release.

Although unfamiliar to the average sports fan, the WAC is actually a powerful organization that serves as the governing body of the highest, non-Olympic track and field events on the planet.

Every two years, the WAC hosts the World Athletics Championships, where gold, silver, and bronze medals are awarded to the top three finishers. Many winners go on to claim Olympic glory.

The group stressed in its press release that “more than 10 years of research” shows there is “evidence of the physical advantages that these athletes bring to the female category.” As such, “the Council has agreed to exclude male-to-female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female World Rankings competition.”

The report did not announce a ruling on “female-to-male” transgender athletes, presumably because such persons are practically non-existent.

Since the mid-2010s, there has been an explosion of scenarios where men have been allowed to compete in women’s sports, including cycling, sprinting, and even MMA fighting. Physical harm as well as a general dominance by male athletes has often resulted. Perhaps the most controversial example has been that of the highly decorated college swimmer William “Lia” Thomas, who was nominated for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award in 2022.

Although a growing number of Republican lawmakers have pursued bills that prevent gender-confused athletes from competing against persons of the opposite sex, woke politicians refuse to acknowledge the many physical and even mental harm such events can have.

Minnesota State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, a Democrat, recently testified that “cis-gender girls” will be “just fine” because it doesn’t matter if they lose to someone of their own sex or to someone who is a “trans-girl.” It’s pointless to debate the issue of fairness, she further argued, because only a small percentage of high schoolers become professional athletes anyway.

WAC president Sebastian Coe said in a press conference that the governing body will study the issue of transgender inclusion over the next year.

“We continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations,” he said. “We will be guided in this by the science around physical performance and male advantage which will inevitably develop over the coming years.”

