‘World War III has never been closer’: Trump denounces Biden admin’s handling of Ukraine conflict

PALM BEACH, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unexpected visit to Ukraine and promised the country $500 million more in military aid, former president Donald Trump warned that the world is closer now as it has ever been to a third global conflict.

Trump made the comments just days ahead of the one-year-anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which has since become a lengthy and costly war heavily financed by the U.S. government.

In the 3 1/2-minute video Tuesday afternoon, Trump argued that the Biden administration and the globalist “Deep State” have catapulted the U.S. toward the brink of a third global conflict through its mishandling of the Ukraine situation, something that would never have happened if he were still in the White House.

“World War III has never been closer than it is right now,” Trump said. “We need to clean house of all of the warmongers and ‘America Last’ globalists in the Deep State, the Pentagon, the State Department, and the national security industrial complex.”

Trump, who previously warned that the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines “could lead to major escalation, or [w]ar” with Russia, said Tuesday that his refusal to listen to establishment figures in Washington, D.C. helped keep the U.S. out of war during his presidency.

“One of the reasons I was the only president in generations who didn’t start a war is that I was the only president who rejected the catastrophic advice of many of Washington’s generals, bureaucrats, and the so-called diplomats who only know how to get us into conflict, but they don’t know how to get us out,” he said.

“I am the president who delivers peace, and it’s peace through strength,” Trump continued, arguing that during his time in the White House “other countries respected us.”

“They didn’t want to mess around with the United States, and now they’re laughing at us,” he remarked. According to Trump, under his leadership the U.S. “could end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours.”

The 45th president’s comments came just after current President Joe Biden made an unexpected trip to Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While in the embattled country, Biden promised another $500 million in military aid to finance the war and vowed that the U.S. would continue to back Ukraine’s fight against Russia “for as long as it takes.”

The additional half a billion dollars is the latest in a series of large giveaways by the Biden administration to the Ukrainian government. Between the February 24, 2022 invasion and January 6, 2023, the U.S. government paid out over $24.2 billion to bankroll the military effort against Russia, according to the Department of Defense.

Meanwhile, Trump isn’t the only Biden opponent to strike out at the current administration on foreign policy in recent days.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely considered Trump’s primary Republican adversary in the upcoming 2024 presidential contest (though he hasn’t yet announced his candidacy), told Fox News on Monday that the boiling over of the Ukraine-Russia conflict could be traced back to the “weakness” demonstrated by the Biden administration.

DeSantis argued that Biden has subsequently backed Ukraine using a “a blank-check policy with no clear strategic objective identified,” an approach he warned could lead to further escalation.

According to the Florida governor, however, the real political threat to the United States is not really Russia, which he called a “third-rate military power,” but China.

“Russia has been really, really wounded here and I don’t think that they are the same threat to our country, even though they are hostile, I don’t think they’re on the same level as China,” DeSantis said.

