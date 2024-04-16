World’s #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler glorifies Jesus after winning second Masters title

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, secured his second Masters Tournament victory in three years – then praised our Lord Jesus Christ in his comments to the media: 'I've been given a gift with this talent, and I use it for God's glory.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Scottie Scheffler, a 27-year-old golfer who won his second Masters Tournament title in three years over the weekend in Augusta, Georgia, gave glory to God for the win while speaking with reporters.

“I’ve been given a gift of this talent, and I use it for God’s glory,” Scheffler told reporters. “That’s pretty much it.”

Scheffler, who was confirmed in the Catholic faith in 2010, told reporters before the match that his belief in Christ defined him the most, and that he was “called here to glorify God.”

While it is unknown which religion the world’s top golfer currently practices, he reportedly asked his caddie, Ted Scott, if he would take the position on account of his Christian beliefs. Scheffler also spoke at the Christian Prayer Lunch in Fort Worth, Texas, last year, and co-hosts an annual retreat for college golfers. He also participates in a PGA Tour Bible Study during the season.

Scheffler previously won the Masters in 2022, which garnered him the attention of the golf world. The Masters, one of the four prestigious “majors” in professional golf, is held in Augusta, Georgia, every year. The other three are the British Open, the U.S. Open, and the PGA Championship.

John-Henry Westen, editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews, called Scheffler’s statement to reporters after the win “beautiful.” Westen noted that while most would turn to God in times of struggle, Scheffler turns to Him while at the “top.”

Westen further noted that we will meet and see people every day to whom we can bring Christ.

“That’s the whole purpose of your life,” he said.

“The real work was done by Christ on the Cross,” he continued. “And we’ve got to do that work every day to our brothers and sisters. You’ve got a chance. You’ve got an opportunity today to affect your wife, to affect your kids, to affect your friends, your colleagues at work. Do it. Do it now. Take up the example of Scottie Scheffler. Praise God for his witness.”

