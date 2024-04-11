World’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler praises Jesus Christ ahead of 2024 Masters

'I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that's what defines me the most… I was called here to glorify God,' number 1 ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler told the media Wednesday ahead of the 2024 Masters.

AUGUSTA, Georgia (LifeSiteNews) — Before teeing off for the 2024 Masters tournament Thursday, the number 1 ranked golfer in the world said that it is his Christian faith which gives him meaning, not the sport he plays.

“I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most… I was called here to glorify God,” Scottie Scheffler told the media Wednesday.

Scheffler, the 27-year-old odds on favorite to win this year’s event, has taken the golf world by storm since first capturing the Masters, which is held in Augusta, Georgia every year, in 2022, when he was named PGA Tour Player of the Year.

The tournament is one of the four prestigious “majors” in professional golf, the others being the British Open, the U.S. Open, and the PGA Championship.

A former competitor for the University of Texas, Scheffler, who stands a lanky 6 feet 3 inches tall, is known for his powerful swing, unique footwork, and laid back personality. He has spent 82 total weeks as the number one player in the world over the past two years. Since turning pro in 2020, he has an impressive ten third place finishes, eight runner-ups, and eight total wins.

While it is unclear which religion Scheffler currently practices, he received the Sacrament of Confirmation in the Catholic Church in 2010. According to Golf Monthly, he asked his caddy, Ted Scott, if he would be his full-time bag man several years ago because he was known for his Christian beliefs. In 2023, Scheffler spoke at the Christian Payer Lunch in Fort Worth, Texas. He also co-hosts an annual retreat for college golfers and participates in a PGA Tour Bible Study during the season.

Scheffler appeared in the media room at this year’s Master’s for questioning. Aside from being asked about the pressure he is feeling to win, one reporter inquired if he like other previous number 1 players in the world is needing to be selfish with his time and whether or not golf “defines” him as a person right now.

“Hopefully it doesn’t define me too much because golf definitely is a selfish sport,” he said. “I’m a faithful guy. I believe in a creator… I’ve been given a platform to compete, show my talent. It’s not anything I did.”

He also said, “what defines me the most is my faith.”

Scheffler’s answer was almost word for word what he said when he first won the Masters in 2022. “The reason why I play golf is… I’m trying to glorify God and all he’s done in my life… my identity isn’t a golf score.”

Scheffler is the most heavily favored player in this year’s field. Other players expected to be in the mix this time around include Xander Schauffelle, Wyndham Clark, LIV Golf tour players Jon Rahm, who won the event last year, and Brooks Koepka.

Scheffler’s wife Meredith is currently pregnant with their first baby, which is due to be born at the end of April.

