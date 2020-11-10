Wrong results in local Michigan election: ‘computer issue’ or ‘clerk’s mistake’?

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

PONTIAC, Michigan, November 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Either a “computer issue” or a “clerk’s mistake” led to incorrect results for a local election in Oakland County, Michigan. The wrong numbers have now been corrected, leading to Republican Adam Kochenderfer winning the race.

Kochenderfer had lagged behind his competitor, Dr. Melanie Hartman, by 104 votes at the end of election day last week. However, when the Oakland County Clerk’s office discovered that a local clerk had sent them the ballots for seven precincts in duplicate, the incumbent came out on top by 1,127 votes.

The County’s Director of Elections, Joe Rozell, blamed the error on a “computer issue” that resulted in an erroneous vote tabulation, but also referred to “the local clerk’s mistake.”

“A computer issue in Rochester Hills caused them to send us results for seven precincts as both precinct votes and absentee votes. They should only have been sent to us as absentee votes,” he said. “We noticed the local clerk’s mistake (on Thursday) and corrected it. The county canvass process works, and the correct results are now on our website.”

In a Facebook post, Kochenderfer expressed gratitude for the corrected results, but emphasized the need to “conduct a thorough review of our system to prevent this from happening again.”

Last week, software glitches were found to have switched about 6,000 Trump votes to his competitor, and Trump-team lawyer Sidney Powell alleged that conspirators have “used an algorithm to calculate the votes they would need to flip and they used the computers to flip those votes … from Trump to Biden, and from other Republican candidates to their competitors.”

City Clerk Tina Barton (R-Rochester Hills) insisted that the mistake in Oakland County was an isolated one, and that voters should have confidence in the election process.

“Every voter should have complete confidence in our voting system. Every vote that was cast was counted accurately and there is a paper ballot backup,” she said.

She also contested Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s characterization of the error as “finding” 2,000 missing ballots. “As a Republican, I am disturbed that this is intentionally being mischaracterized to undermine the election process,” she said.

However, reports about voting irregularities have been widespread, not only in Michigan but throughout the country.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has given senior governmental officials the go-ahead to investigate “substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections” in order to ensure “that the American people can have full confidence in the electoral process and their government.”

