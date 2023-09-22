‘Wrong side of history’: Jordan Peterson slams Trudeau for condemning Million Person March

'You are going to destroy this country,' charged Dr. Jordan Peterson to Trudeau's condemnation of the pro-family movement.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Famed Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for condemning parents who protested the LGBT indoctrination of children at the Million Person March this week.

On September 20, Canadian physiologist Jordan Peterson responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, to Trudeau’s condemnation of Canadians gathered Wednesday in cities across the country to tell school administrators and teachers to “leave our kids alone.”

“Let me make one thing very clear,” Trudeau had posted on X. “Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country. We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid and you are valued.”

“Let me make one thing very clear,” Peterson countered. “Once again [y]ou are on the wrong side of [h]istory. You are going to destroy this country, [y]ou pathetic narcissistic [c]ompassion-mongering lying [a]ctor.”

Peterson was not the only Canadian to condemn Trudeau for his pro-LGBT, anti-family statements.

"Your framing of the intent of the March 4 Kids is baseless & reveals a gross manipulation of the narrative. This just further validates your divisive mantra & overt focus on a woke ideologue!" one wrote. "The March was about protecting children from a sexualized curriculum not about any societal demographic or identity issues!"

Your framing of the intent of the March 4 Kids is baseless & reveals a gross manipulation of the narrative. This just further validates your divisive mantra & overt focus on a woke ideologue!

The March was about protecting children from a sexualized curriculum not about any… — Concerned Canadian (@Concern70732755) September 21, 2023

"Simply leave the kids alone," chimed in independent journalist Keenan Bexte.

Simply leave the kids alone. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) September 20, 2023

Trudeau was no the only government actor to condemn parents concerned about their children. In fact, counter-protesters were expected at the events after leaked video footage of a Zoom call appeared online last week showing unions leaders encouraging their members to oppose the pro-family efforts.

The Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in schools gathered Canadians of all races and religions in cities across the country, with thousands gathering in downtown Ottawa outside Trudeau’s office.

Exclusive footage from LifeSiteNews shows at least 3,000 pro-family Canadians having gathered near Parliament Hill at the Ottawa protest, rivaled by an estimated 350 counter-protesters. Numbers of pro-family Canadians swelled to at least 5,00 before the march began.

Following the March, pro-family Canadians returned to Parliament Hill for speeches to find that counter-protestors had mostly disappeared, having been drowned out by the number of pro-family Canadians.

The protest, organized by Muslim Canadians, had adopted the slogan, “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

The Ottawa event included speeches from prominent Canadians including leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier and pastor Henry Hildebrandt.

Beyond the main protest in Ottawa, many other cities across the country also saw a sizable turnout of pro-family demonstrators in Toronto, Calgary, and Regina.

Montreal, Quebec had a massive presence of pro-family protesters, pro-LGBT counter-protesters, as well as police.

In addition to major cities, smaller cities such as Hamilton, Ontario, Pickering, Ontario, and Mississauga, Ontario, also saw a large turnout of pro-family protesters coming out in defense of children.

