Wrongly labeled batch of votes in Georgia increased votes for Biden by factor of 10

DECATUR, Georgia, November 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Republican election monitor discovered a large discrepancy in the DeKalb County, Georgia, hand count, with a batch of votes labeled to indicate 10,707 votes for Joe Biden, contained, in fact, only 1,081 votes for the pro-abortion Democratic candidate.

David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, took to Twitter to announce this discovery. “Had this counting error not been discovered, Biden would have gained enough votes from this one batch alone to cancel out Trump’s gains from Fayette, Floyd, and Walton,” Shafer argued.

Had this counting error not been discovered, Biden would have gained enough votes from this one batch alone to cancel out Trump’s gains from Fayette, Floyd and Walton. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

Shafer also tweeted that Republicans were limited to one monitor for every ten counting tables, that monitors were kept at a distance from the tables, and that the miscounted batch had been signed off by two official counters.

Comparing the margin of Biden’s victory in the incorrectly labeled batch of votes to those of the fraudulent election margins of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, Cuban leader Raul Castro, and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il, he said that the Republican party has “turned over an affidavit from our monitor to the Secretary of State and requested an investigation.”

In response to claims that catching this mistake was “immediately caught and corrected on the spot,” Shafer emphasized that it took an argument and “hours of recounting to correct the error.”

Gabriel Sterling, Voting Systems Manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, downplayed the error, saying that it “would have been discovered and corrected even without the monitor there to have pointed it out.

“We have quality control measures that our audit consultants go through on each one of these tally sheets to make sure you didn’t transpose a number, you didn’t add a zero, you didn’t miss a batch,” he explained earlier today.

He said that Shafer’s publicizing of the batch error is “unfortunate,” and that releasing interim results “can be confusing for people from the outside looking in.”

Various observers have pointed out that it takes a lot longer for officials in the United States to count and certify votes than for officials in almost any other civilized country.

“The richest and most powerful country on earth — whether due to ineptitude, choice or some combination of both — has no ability to perform the simple task of counting votes in a minimally efficient or confidence-inspiring manner,” lamented journalist Glenn Greenwald, who is on the left politically. “As a result, the credibility of the voting process is severely impaired.”

