WWE star Bray Wyatt dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 36

Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans by the ring name 'Bray Wyatt,' died Thursday after reportedly suffering a heart attack, according to his family.

(LifeSiteNews) — A former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion died “unexpectedly” after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans by the ring name “Bray Wyatt,” was 36 years old at the time of his death. WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted the news to X, formerly Twitter, Thursday evening.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” he wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp posted to X on Thursday evening that he had “received permission” from Wyatt’s family to share that Wyatt had fallen ill with COVID “earlier this year,” with the virus ostensibly exacerbating his preexisting heart troubles. However, an official cause of death has not yet been released.

“There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away,” Sapp wrote. “I encourage those reading to respect the family’s privacy if at all possible, but his loved ones wanted some details clarified.”

In 2021, several WWE wrestlers were reportedly fired for refusing a mandatory COVID vaccine. Former wrestler Nia Jax publicly stated that vaccine injuries of two of her cousins and the death of her grandmother after receiving the shot made her feel “uncomfortable” with taking it.

Wyatt’s unexpected death is the latest in a series of star athletes who have either died or recovered from a heart-related incident. One of Alabama’s top high school basketball players, Caleb White, died earlier this month after collapsing during a pickup game.

Bronny James, the son of liberal NBA star LeBron James, recovered after going into cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California men’s team last month.

Tributes from other WWE legends like John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poured in upon news of Wyatt’s death.

“Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family,” Cena posted to X Friday morning. “Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP.”

