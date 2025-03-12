X-ray shows Pope Francis continuing improvement, doctors say

A chest X-ray performed Tuesday shows that Pope Francis is indeed improving, according to information issued by his doctors Wednesday evening. Pope Francis has now been in the hospital for 26 days.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — A chest X-ray performed Tuesday shows that Pope Francis is indeed improving, according to information issued by his doctors Wednesday evening.

As of Monday evening, Pope Francis’ condition has been described as improving, as he is no longer in imminent danger from the infections which brought him to the hospital. This trend has continued Wednesday, according to his doctors.

He continues to use high-flow oxygen via nasal cannulas during the day, and the oxygen mask at night.

While doctors have expressed prudent happiness at his condition, no signs about his discharge from hospital have been made, nor a longer term plan for his care revealed.

The full medical bulletin issued via the press office Wednesday states:

The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in the complexity of the general picture, have remained stationary. The chest X-ray performed yesterday radiologically confirmed the improvements recorded in the previous days. The Holy Father continues to undergo high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation during the night. This morning, after following the Spiritual Exercises in connection with the Paul VI Hall, he received the Eucharist, dedicated himself to prayer and, subsequently, to motor physiotherapy. In the afternoon, after joining the Curia in the Spiritual Exercises, he continued to pray, rest and undergo respiratory physiotherapy.

The Pope has now been in the hospital for over three weeks after being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 for bronchitis. He was then diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario and subsequently a “critical” state.

As of Monday evening, his prognosis has been lifted meaning he is no longer in imminent danger, though his longer-term diagnosis has not been released.

