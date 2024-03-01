X/Twitter reintroduces ‘pronoun’ policy, now shadow-bans posts for ‘misgendering’ or ‘deadnaming’

A spokesperson for the powerful LGBT activist group GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) welcomed the change to the 'misgendering' policy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has quietly reintroduced its “misgendering” policy, shadow-banning posts that use biologically accurate pronouns when referring to people suffering from gender confusion.

A report by Ars Technica pointed out that X recently changed its policy page on “Abuse and Harassment.”

“We will reduce the visibility of posts that purposefully use different pronouns to address someone other than what that person uses for themselves, or that use a previous name that someone no longer goes by as part of their transition,” the updated policy states.

X acknowledges that it may be difficult for content moderators to determine whether someone was “misgendered” or “deadnamed,” adding that the “victim” must report the violation.

“Given the complexity of determining whether such a violation has occurred, we must always hear from the target to determine if a violation has occurred,” the policy continues.

Twitter initially banned “misgendering” and “deadnaming” as so-called “hateful content” in 2018. In April 2023, after billionaire Elon Musk had acquired the company, the ban was reversed.

A spokesperson for the powerful LGBT activist group GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) welcomed the change made by X. However, she stressed that the new policy did not go far enough because “misgendering” violations will not be explicitly banned.

On February 26, GLAAD released a report that called on all social media platforms to “recognize targeted misgendering and deadnaming as hate speech.” The report cites the example of an X post by “Canadian far-right pundit Jordan Peterson,” who used the former name of gender-confused actor Ellen Page (who now calls herself Elliot Page.)

GLAAD is known for pressuring social media companies into censoring voices that disagree with their agenda. In 2021, GLAAD was one of the four groups responsible for getting LifeSiteNews permanently banned from Facebook.

In a joint statement, Media Matters for America, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, and NARAL Pro-Choice America said:

It took pressure to get Facebook to remove LifeSiteNews’ page, including calling attention to the flagrant COVID-19 and vaccine disinformation on LifeSiteNews’ page, compiling more than 100 posts that proved LifeSiteNews’ repeated violation of Facebook’s related policies, and outreach from GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign, NARAL, and Media Matters to get Facebook to finally act.

Ars Technica reported that GLAAD recently advised the online platforms Discord and Snapchat to update their policies against “hateful content” to include “misgendering” and “deadnaming” as violations that can cause people to be kicked off the platform.

GLAAD’s influence on the culture at large was evidenced by statements made by its CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, at the globalist World Economic Forum in 2023.

Ellis said that “we have worked really close with Hollywood” to include “LGBT folks” “in all stories,” highlighting the LGBT propaganda facilitated through GLAAD’s influence.

Hollywood LGBT indoctrination confirmed: CEO of GLAAD (pro-LGBT media monitoring group) Sarah Kate Ellis says that “we have worked really close with Hollywood” in including “LGBT folks” “in all stories.” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/UXU5KaEVAe — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 19, 2023

