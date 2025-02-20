Yale scientists link post-COVID jab illness to biomarkers that include elevated spike protein

Yale researchers are working to discover the causal mechanisms behind ‘post-vaccination syndrome,’ a cluster of symptoms including excessive fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, and insomnia.

(LifeSiteNews) — Yale University scientists recently published a study linking post-COVID shot illness (“post-vaccination syndrome”) to distinct biomarkers, including elevated levels of circulating spike protein.

The Yale researchers’ study digs deeper into the causal mechanisms behind a cluster of symptoms commonly experienced by those suffering long-term side effects from the COVID shots, including excessive fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, insomnia, tinnitus and exercise intolerance.

They found that post-vaccination syndrome (PVS) was associated with the recent reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus, elevated levels of circulating spike protein, which the COVID shot was designed to produce in the body, and an increase in certain types of white blood cells as well as a decrease in other types.

Remarkably, the study showed that some participants with PVS had detectably elevated levels of spike protein — which causes an immune response — more than 700 days after vaccination. Persistent spike protein is associated with “long COVID,” YaleNews noted.

“That was surprising, to find spike protein in circulation at such a late time point,” remarked Akiko Iwasaki, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine (YSM) and co-senior author of the study.

“We don’t know if the level of spike protein is causing the chronic symptoms, because there were other participants with PVS who didn’t have any measurable spike protein. But it could be one mechanism underlying this syndrome,” Iwasaki said.

Along with lingering spike protein, the researchers are investigating other possible contributors to PVS, including “autoimmunity, tissue damage, and Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) reactivation.

“One person might develop chronic symptoms due to immune dysregulation, while another experiences lingering effects from viral reactivation,” explained Harlan Krumholz, co-senior author of the study. “We need to map these different pathways carefully to understand what is happening in each case. This work is just beginning, and further studies are essential to guide diagnosis and treatment.”

The researchers intend to conduct further trials with a larger group of people to seek to validate their findings. “This is far from a final answer on PVS,” Iwasaki said.

Another group of Yale researchers published a paper in 2023 describing the cluster of symptoms known as “post-vaccination syndrome.” A week before filling out surveys, high percentages of participants reported psychological distress: 82% reported fearfulness, 81% felt “overwhelmed by worries,” 76% reported depression, and 72% reported hopelessness.

Several prominent doctors, including Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Joseph Mercola, have shared protocols to detox from the COVID spike protein. For example, Dr. Mercola noted:

“A group of international doctors and holistic practitioners who have experience helping people recover from COVID-19 and post-injection illness compiled natural options for helping to reduce your body’s spike protein load. The following are spike protein inhibitors, which means they inhibit the binding of the spike protein to human cells:

Prunella vulgaris Pine needles Emodin Neem Dandelion leaf extract Ivermectin

Ivermectin, for example, docks to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-bending domain attached to ACE2, which may interfere with its ability to attach to the human cell membrane. They also compiled a list of spike protein neutralizers that render it unable to cause further damage to cells. This includes:

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) Glutathione Fennel tea Star anise tea Pine needle tea St. John’s wort Comfrey leaf Vitamin C

Share











