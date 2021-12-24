YEAR IN REVIEW: Most popular LifeSite articles from 2021

December 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Below is a list of the top 10 most viewed articles published by LifeSiteNews over the past year. Thank you for supporting our pro-life, pro-family mission. We look forward to continuing the fight for life, family, and culture in 2022!
- Nobel Prize winner: Mass COVID vaccination an ‘unacceptable mistake’
In every country, ‘the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths,’ the famous virologist said.
- EXCLUSIVE – Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.”
‘Look out the window, and think, “why is my government lying to me about something so fundamental?” Because, I think the answer is, they are going to kill you using this method. They’re going to kill you and your family.’
- Activist Milo Yiaannopoulos is now ‘Ex-Gay,’ consecrating his life to St. Joseph
‘Secular attempts at recovery from sin are either temporary or completely ineffective. Salvation can only be achieved through devotion to Christ and the works of the Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church.’
A note from LifeSite Journalist, Doug Mainwaring:
I wrote to Milo Yiannopoulos after hearing a rumor that he had walked away from homosexuality and was now consecrating his life to St. Joseph, but thought it was unlikely that he would respond. I wasn’t even sure that my inquiry would reach him.I was pleasantly surprised by Milo’s wonderful, heartfelt responses to my list of questions. Milo had always presented such a provocative persona to the world, yet in my dealings with him then and since I’ve found him to be a sweet, empathetic man who is serious about his commitment to Christ and his new mission to help others find their way out of the darkness of LGBT lives — a calling which I happen to share.
- Trump is winning election lawsuits, in case you haven’t heard
The party line with regard to the 2020 presidential election, aggressively promoted by American’s corporate media and Big Tech, is this: There was no election fraud because the courts have said so. Both claims are false. Not just questionable, but dead wrong.
- ‘Miraculous’ ivermectin approved for use in the US for the treatment of COVID-19
“Ivermectin is one of the world’s safest, cheapest, and most widely available drugs,” explained Dr. Kory, President of the FLCCC Alliance.
- Experimental vaccine death rate for Israel’s elderly 40 times higher than COVID-19 deaths: researchers
Pfizer’s vaccine killed ‘about 40 times more (elderly) people’ and ‘260 times’ more of the young than ‘what the COVID-19 virus would have claimed in the given time frame.’
- Abp. Viganò warns US bishops about COVID jab: The Great Reset wants ‘billions of chronically ill people’
“The silence of so many cardinals and bishops, along with the inconceivable promotion of the vaccination campaign by the Holy See, represents a form of unprecedented complicity that cannot continue any longer.” – Abp. Viganò
- Ontario doctor resigns over forced vaccines, says 80% of ER patients with mysterious issues had both shots
“Nobody is forcing you to do this, you have the right to say no, but the reality is the government has the right to say that a you’re not employed.”
- Idaho doctor reports a ’20 times increase’ of cancer in vaccinated patients.
“Post-vaccine, what we are seeing is a drop in your killer T-cells, in your CD8 cells,” said Dr. Ryan Cole
- How Americans can resist coronavirus shot mandates – a comprehensive guide.
Most of these exemption resources can be used by physicians, nurses, students, or employees of any company.
Honorable Mentions:
Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines,’ ‘the pandemic is effectively over’
Dr. Mike Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory, states that the drive for a universal vaccine has ‘the whiff of evil’ which he ‘will oppose… vigorously.’
Asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 didn’t occur at all, study of 10 million finds
Only 300 asymptomatic cases in the study of nearly 10 million were discovered, and none of those tested positive for COVID-19.