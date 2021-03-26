‘You and your family are going to regret’ not getting COVID shot: Canadian doctor

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Individuals and families in Winnipeg that delay taking the COVID vaccine and then test positive for the coronavirus will “regret” having failed to be injected, threatened Dr. Anand Kumar, who works at two major hospitals in the city.

“Believe me, if you turn out to be one of those people who delays getting the vaccine and then gets COVID and then end up in my ICU, you and your family are going to regret it,” Kumar told Global News on March 22.

Dr. Anand Kumar, a supporter of euthanasia, is a faculty member at the University of Manitoba. At the university, he is also the Director of Research for Critical Care Medicine. As an “infectious disease expert,” Kumar studied the treatment of septic shock using antimicrobial therapy. He works in the ICU at both St. Boniface Hospital and Concordia Hospital in Winnipeg.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Kumar for comment, but did not receive a response before press time.

The Manitoba government is campaigning hard and encouraging everyone to take any of the COVID vaccines available. Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, said he would be “concerned with any hesitancy to get vaccinated.”

To date, Manitoba has injected 235,880 doses of the various vaccines, with a goal of 20,000 per day between over 900 clinics in the province

Dr. Anand Kumar, meanwhile, believes Manitoba is on the verge of a “third wave” of COVID.

He essentially told the province’s population to simply trust the experts, saying, “Let the people who do this for a living figure it out and those of us who do this for a living would say that all these vaccines are highly effective.”

Currently, there are four approved vaccines available in Canada. Two of them, Moderna and Pfizer use mRNA technology, which has been characterized by observers as “gene therapy.” All four vaccines caution that “the safety and effectiveness in people younger than 16 years of age has not yet been established.”

Moderna, the multi-billion dollar corporation, has never brought an approved medical product to the market, is currently embroiled in a court case over illegal use of biotechnology, and has limited interest in publishing their experimental data and academic papers.

Many experts have urged to be cautions with COVID vaccines, pointing out that the experimental biological agent was rushed through the process of development, testing, approval, and now distribution, with a new “messenger RNA” technology, no industry-standard animal trials, nor any sufficient studies on long-term effects.

Serious safety concerns from experts include “allergic” and “potentially fatal reactions,” risks that these vaccines may cause infertility in women, result in an increased vulnerability to the virus, and present unacceptable dangers of long-term effects due to a lack of proper testing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also drew up a document last fall listing the possible side-effects from experimental COVID-19 vaccines, including strokes, encephalitis, auto-immune disease, birth defects, Kawasaki disease, and death.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as contained in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), shows that up to March 11, there were 38,444 adverse side effects following a COVID injection, including 1,739 deaths. 734 people were left with permanent disabilities, and 48 birth defects occurred.

Of more than 38,000 adverse effects, only 14,128 had returned to normal. The figures indicate that 4.5% of those injected died shortly after, and 36.8% recovered, showing that the injections would appear to be more harmful that the virus itself. Data for the U.S. shows that out of 30,616,099 positive tests for the virus, 1.8% (556,422) have been listed with COVID on their death certificate, and 74.8% (22,902,371) of people have recovered.

To report doctors like Dr. Anand and demand respect and safe care in our hospitals regarding the choice to choose to vaccinate or not, contact the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba by emailing [email protected].

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.