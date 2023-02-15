‘You are not alone’: Canadian campaign raises awareness about COVID jab injuries

The campaign involves getting trucks on the road that feature a Canadian who has been injured by the COVID-19 shots.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new Canadian campaign is helping raise awareness for those who have been harmed by the COVID-19 shots.

On January 19, a large truck with the words “COVID-19 Vaccine Injured” next to a woman’s portrait could be spotted in the streets of Ontario. The truck, also sporting the encouraging message of “you are not alone,” is part of a campaign recently launched across Canada called You Are Not Alone (YANA) that is striving to unite Canadians and create “a greater awareness of the damaging effects of the COVID-19 inoculation” by sharing the stories of those who have suffered injuries from the forced jabs.

“The ‘You Are Not Alone’ campaign was launched to create a greater awareness of the damaging effects of the COVID-19 inoculation,” YANA’s website reads. “Your story will help to expose the truth — and that helps everyone!”

YANA, sponsored by the Canadian Adverse Event Reporting System (CAERS) as well as Freedom Fund Inc, is a platform that was created to give a voice to those who have suffered due to the COVID-19 inoculations. To date, YANA has received testimonies from various individuals across Canada, including from Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Part of the campaign also involves getting trucks on the road that feature a Canadian who has been injured by the COVID-19 inoculations.

The first truck to go on the road in January featured Meredith, a 48-year-old Ontario woman who received two COVID shots and who experienced significant health problems resulting from them.

“There are many of us who understand what you’re going through—we’ve grown into a very supportive community,” said Meredith, in a message to all those injured by the COVID-19 shots. “Stay strong—share your stories—we’ll heal together.”

Despite government claims that the COVID-19 shots were “safe and effective,” as of October 29, 2021, there have been over 850,000 injuries from coronavirus shots reported to the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

Symptoms experienced by those who have shared their testimonies through YANA include intense headaches, tremor episodes, twitching, blurred vision, memory loss, burning sensations, hair loss, chest pain, heart palpitations, high blood pressure, breathing problems, lack of energy, painful and swollen lymph nodes, Bell’s palsy, and brain swelling, among other symptoms.

Other side effects of the COVID shots, listed under the FDA’s recognized adverse events regarding the shots, include severe anaphylactic reactions, fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

“Many Canadians trusted their healthcare providers and government officials when they were told, ‘the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective,’” YANA’s website reads. “They thought they were helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and believed they were ‘doing the right thing.’”

“Now that some of these people have suffered adverse events, they either don’t know where to turn, or are afraid to speak up,” it continues. “They’ve been told that their adverse event is extremely rare — they believe they are alone.”

Despite a lack of media attention and the adamance of governments and Big Pharma that the COVID jabs do lot lie at the root of these people’s suffering, YANA is providing a message of hope to all those who feel as though they have been abandoned.

“You are not alone,” YANA emphasizes.

