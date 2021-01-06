News

You have 2 hours to contact your legislators about the electoral college vote

Some representatives and senators already said they’ll challenge the vote.
Wed Jan 6, 2021 - 10:20 am EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
Challenge to the Electoral College vote needs YOUR help! Contact your U.S. Rep and Senator today!

Januar 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Today is the day for a challenge to the Electoral College vote in Congress to take place (starting at noon). It is critical that readers contact their legislators to demand they guarantee the integrity of the election before it is too late.

In what may be the last opportunities to protect the integrity of the 2020 general election, and by extension the pro-life, pro-family, and pro-religious freedom policies that are under attack, readers may contact their representatives and senators, all in one place, by clicking HERE.

