You won’t believe the lengths they’ve gone to

June 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Big Tech, mainstream media, and the abortion industry are now colluding to make us an even bigger target than previously reported – because they see that LifeSite’s articles are too effectively exposing their lies and evil deeds.



They are doing everything they can to shut down this truth mission and silence us forever. Our mission to utilize media as a platform to speak the truth is a direct threat to their agenda and you won’t believe the lengths to which they’ve gone in their persecution .



We are in imminent danger of being shut down and silenced by most of the platforms that have been reaching people with our news. Our banishment thus far from the giant social media outlets Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and the now near total absence of LifeSite reports from Google searches, is proof of this.



Additionally, we are seeing increased legal threats and technical attacks on our website!



In order to ensure our website can withstand and respond to the onslaught of censorship and direct attacks, your immediate support is vital . We must meet our Summer Fundraising Campaign goal of $500,000 by July 2nd in order to continue providing this alternative news source to you and your family 24 hours a day – 365 days a year.



Since we are 100% reader-funded, please prayerfully consider a gift of support to help offset the costs of keeping our news reporting available despite the attacks and persecution we are facing. Use this link to donate: give.lifesitenews.com/truth.



Cancel culture has really ramped up their efforts to cancel conservatives over the last year. When the main LifeSiteNews Facebook page was removed last month, we learned that four of the top U.S. anti-life and anti-family organizations were actively behind our removal from Facebook.



In a joint statement, Media Matters for America and LGBT powerhouses such as GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, and NARAL Pro-Choice America said in part:

It took pressure to get Facebook to remove LifeSiteNews’ page, including calling attention to the flagrant COVID-19 and vaccine disinformation on LifeSiteNews’ page, compiling more than 100 posts that proved LifeSiteNews’ repeated violation of Facebook’s related policies, and outreach from GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign, NARAL, and Media Matters to get Facebook to finally act.