Young Canadians overwhelmingly intend to vote Conservative in next election

(LifeSiteNews) — Young Canadians are overwhelmingly planning to vote Conservative in next election, amid rising costs of living under the Liberal government.

According to survey results published January 18 by Abacus Data, 50 percent of Canadians aged 18–29 intend to vote for the Conservative Party in the next election, compared to only 27 percent planning to vote for the Liberals.

“Age continues to be one of the strongest dividing lines,” the poll explained. “Younger Canadians lean Conservative while the Liberals continue to do well among those 60 and over.”

According to the survey of nearly 2,000 Canadians, support for the Conservative party wains among older groups, with 41 percent of Canadians aged 30-44 supporting Conservatives, compared to 35 percent for the Liberal party. Likewise, among those 45-59, 43 percent intend to vote Conservative and 39 percent Liberal.

Canadians aged 60 and over are the most supportive of the Liberal government, with only 32 percent planning to vote Conservative and 52 percent in favour of the Liberals.

Additionally, political affiliation by gender reveals slightly more favour of Conservatives among men compared to women. Forty-four percent of Canadian men plan to vote Conservative, while only 38 percent plan to vote Liberal.

In contrast, only 37 percent of women plan to vote Conservative, with 42 percent planning to vote Liberal.

Young Canadians are especially affected by the Liberal Party’s election, as a decade of Liberal policies has led to rising food and shelter costs. In October, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem warned citizens to anticipate a lower standard of living.

Canadian taxpayers are already dealing with high inflation and high taxes, due in part to Liberal government overspending and excessive money printing. The government has even admitted that giving money to Ukraine comes at the “taxpayers’” expense.

Canadians pay some of the highest income and other taxes in the world. As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canadian families spend, on average, 42 percent of their income on taxes, more than food and shelter costs. Inflation in Canada is at a high not seen in decades.

As LifeSiteNews reported earlier this month, polling has revealed that the majority of support for Alberta separating from Canada is coming from young Canadians.

Discussion of Alberta’s potential separation from Canada picked up in April after Prime Minister Mark Carney won the spring election and secured another Liberal government.

Since then, many Albertans have felt that the province’s conservative values are dismissed by the Liberal government in favor of a woke and “green” agenda. Carney, like former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before him, said he is opposed to new pipeline projects that would allow Alberta oil and gas to be unleashed. Also, his green agenda, like Trudeau’s, is at odds with Alberta’s main economic driver, its oil and gas industry.

