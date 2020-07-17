Young Catholic leaders pledge to receive Holy Communion only on tongue while kneeling

PETITION: Ask bishop to remove 'Catholic' from the University of Notre Dame if they refuse to rescind Pete Buttigieg's fellowship! Sign the petition here.

July 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A group of young Catholics has joined together to announce that out of reverence to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ they will only receive Holy Communion on the tongue while kneeling.

Their declaration first aired as part of the “Love and reverence to Our Lord: Let’s always receive Holy Communion on the tongue” conference. The conference was organized by Voice of the Family and broadcast on LifeSite’s YouTube channel on Thursday, July 16 (scroll below to watch the conference in full).

The video features Theresa Habsburg of the famous Habsburg dynasty and many other young Catholics from various places around the world.

Thursday’s webinar featured a talk by U.K.-based priest Fr. Serafino Lanzetta on the theological reasons for receiving Holy Communion on the tongue. Read about his lecture by clicking here.

LifeSite co-founder and editor in chief John-Henry also appeared at the conference. He interviewed Dr. Peter Kwasniewksi, Alexander Tschugguel, and the aforementioned Theresa Habsburg.

Learn about what conference moderator and pro-life veteran John Smeaton had to say about the connection between being pro-life and reverently receiving the Eucharist by clicking here.

