Young detransitioner speaks out against California bill protecting ‘doctors who butchered me’

As the California legislature considers a bill expanding access to gender mutilation, 'Layla' told a subcommittee that ‘I was 13 years old. I was just a child when a surgeon removed my breasts.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A young woman who was subjected to so-called “gender-affirming” hormonal treatments at age 12 and the surgical removal of her breasts at age 13 but has now detransitioned declared that “Gender identity is a farce, and it’s used to monetize, traumatize kids, destroy their bodies as well as doing the same to mentally unwell adults.”

Speaking out against a bill meant to expand access to “gender-affirming care” now under consideration by the California legislature, “Layla” asserted that “the doctors who removed my breasts will never be held accountable” or will “the doctors who made my friend’s clitoris grow so big to where they can’t wear pants walk scot-free.”

Layla explained that when she entered adolescence, she struggled with bodily changes as puberty hit.

“Strangers on the internet helped to convince me that I could be ‘trans,’” she recounted, “And I firmly believed in it. I convinced my mom who was told by doctors that I would die if she didn’t accept me as her son and approve sex-rejecting interventions.”

“This so-called ‘privacy bill’ protects the monsters who wrecked our bodies, the healers who became butchers,” she said.

“It doesn’t protect the thousands of detransitioners who can’t even get their own medical records (or) the parents fighting custody battles across state lines trying to protect their kids from what happened to me,” she told the California Budget Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.

“This bill shields providers so they can keep chopping up bodies,” she explained, “It wraps the doctors, the clinics, the gender industry in a legal blanket and says, ‘You are protected from accountability no matter who you harmed,’” but “There is no blanket for me.”

“I live with the damage done to me at the hands of these providers every day,” she added.

“I was 13. I was just a child when a surgeon removed my breasts. I’m still trying to understand who knew what, when, and why no one’s stopped it,” and “Why the people who coerced my mom into consenting still have their medical licenses,” she said.

“If these treatments are as safe and as necessary as their defenders claim, they should be able to withstand scrutiny, shouldn’t they?” she wondered.

“They should be able to withstand investigations. Why are you covering for them?” she asked.

Detransitioner @LJDetrans testified in opposition to AB 1930 “I was thirteen. I was just a child when a surgeon removed my breasts. I’m still trying to understand who knew what, when, and why no one’s stopped it. Why the people who coerced my mom into consenting still have… pic.twitter.com/ySoyUhFSiz — CA Family Council (@CAFamily) April 7, 2026

“When I woke up from the surgery, my breasts were gone. . .Why would a doctor who is supposed to be a healer amputate healthy body parts? I did not turn into a boy, I just became a girl with scars. Gender identity is a farce, and it’s used to monetize traumatize kids, destroy… pic.twitter.com/Avq7z1yjkE — CA Family Council (@CAFamily) April 6, 2026

Speaking out against California legislators’ proposal to expand access to harmful “gender affirming car,” Greg Burt, vice president of California Family Council, did not mince words. “California lawmakers are ignoring a growing body of scientific evidence showing the harms of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, including sterilization and lifelong sexual dysfunction,” he said. “These are the inevitable side effects of attempting something medically impossible: changing a child’s sex.

“In Europe, health authorities are pulling back from these treatments. The federal Department of Health and Human Services has raised serious concerns. Yet here in California, legislators appear unwilling to even review this evidence,” Burt continued.

“Instead, this hearing seems designed to push a narrative that children are victims of a cruel and hateful federal administration while ignoring the real victims: young people who have been permanently harmed,” he added.

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