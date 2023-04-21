Young father in custody battle to protect 3-year-old son from gender-confused mother

'Sawyer says his mother tells him he is both a boy and a girl, but Sawyer is fully aware he is a boy,' father Harrison Tinsley explained in a fundraiser for his legal expenses.

(LifeSiteNews) — A young single father is fighting for full custody of his 3-year-old son to protect him from his mother’s gender confusion and mental illness.

Harrison Tinsley’s custody battle for his young son, Sawyer, has attracted attention after the father started a fundraiser, sharing his story and asking for help gathering money to cover legal expenses.

“All of my life I have always wanted to be a dad more than anything,” Tinsley wrote on the GiveSendGo he created. “In 2019, unexpectedly, my girlfriend at the time told me she was pregnant; we were both ecstatic. Unfortunately, that excitement turned to pain when his mother, who suffers from serious underlying mental health problems, abruptly ended our relationship and prevented me from seeing Sawyer.”

Tinsley met his son for the first time when he was 15 months old, “after a year-long court battle.” He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and “was granted 50/50 custody.” Now, Sawyer’s mother calls herself a lesbian and non-binary and is attempting to raise him in the same confusion. She reportedly uses “they/them” pronouns, dresses and does makeup for her son.

READ: DeSantis slams transgender ideology, says society must decide whether to side with truth or deceit

“Sawyer says his mother tells him he is both a boy and a girl, but Sawyer is fully aware he is a boy,” Tinsley explained. “I am certain this is confusing him and emotionally traumatizing. He is not old enough to even be thinking about this ideology, but his mother is coercing him into it.”

The boy’s father also shared that after going to court against his ex-girlfriend who was “arrested for felony child endangerment,” he learned that “she had slandered and defamed me for years.” Tinsley provided “8 hours of police body-cam footage, 800 pages of documentary evidence, and psychological studies showing Sawyer’s health, safety and wellbeing were being jeopardized by his mother.” The court “denied [his] request for full-custody and to stop Sawyer’s mother from treating him as non-binary,” apparently with little evidence to counter Tinsley’s argument.

A hearing date was also set by the court to determine “whether Sawyer’s mother can force him to get COVID-19 vaccines, which I oppose as Sawyer is so young and healthy.” Tinsley is currently appealing the custody decision in the court of appeals.

“I am still fighting, and will fight till my last breath, for full custody of my son to keep him safe, healthy, and happy,” Tinsley concluded. “He deserves a wonderful childhood, happy with himself as a rambunctious, tough, silly, beautiful boy … Please help me save my son. All funds will be used for attorney’s fees. I hope and pray for aid in this fight, and I thank you with every bit of my heart.”

Due to mental health issues, Sawyer’s mother was taking five different drugs for PTSD, mood stabilization, ADHD, and anxiety, according to a Child Protective Services (CPS) report obtained by the Daily Wire. The report described the woman’s mental instability as a “complicating factor, but not a safety issue.”

The Daily Wire also noted that the boy’s pediatrician is affiliated with a youth “gender clinic” which gives puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and referrals for mutilating surgeries to gender-confused minors as young as 12 years old. In court, the doctor was permitted to remain Sawyer’s primary care provider.

READ: Josh Alexander files human rights complaint after suspension for opposing gender ideology

Unfortunately, Tinsley is not the only father fighting to protect his child from gender ideology being pushed by the child’s mother. In 2019, LifeSiteNews began its coverage of Jeff Younger’s battle to gain partial custody and decision-making authority over one of his 7-year-old twins, whose adoptive mother planned to raise him as a girl.

Though granted joint authority in deciding whether the boy would pursue a “gender transition,” Younger later lost in court when his ex-wife was given temporary full custody over both boys, once again pressuring the father to accept forced gender confusion to be involved in his child’s life.

In the most recent development of the saga, Younger’s appeal to require his now 10-year-old son to move back to Texas from California was denied. Younger reportedly worries that his ex-wife will be able to continue with the “gender transition” in the liberal state, which has declared itself a “sanctuary” for minors to mutilate their healthy bodies in the name of gender identity.

In 2018, Ohio’s state government revoked custody rights from both parents of a teenage girl for their objection to their daughter being given cross-sex hormones as a solution to her depression, anxiety, and gender dysphoria. The decision was opposed by local pro-life groups, who took a joint stand against the attack on parental rights and allowance of child mutilation.

