Young French Catholic activist murdered by Antifa leftists during street violence: report

The young man, Quentin, died after suffering severe head injuries during a clash between Antifa militants and right-wing activists, prompting calls for action against the French far left.

LYON, France (LifeSiteNews) — A young Catholic man has been murdered after sustaining catastrophic head injuries at the hands of far-left activists in Lyon on February 12. The victim, named Quentin, had been a member of an informal security outfit defending protests outside a political conference near the Sciences Po university. He was administered last rites by a priest before his death.

The perpetrators were reportedly members of a counter-protest group who gathered during an appearance by far-left European Parliament member Rima Hassan.

The group Quentin was defending was named Collectif Némésis, a right-wing association for the protection of women. Witnesses have accused members of the antifa group Jeune Garde, a group founded by French MP Raphaël Arnault, as responsible, which has been circulated by Visegrad 24 and others.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into aggravated violence resulting in death after a confrontation between activists linked to Némésis and far-left militants.

Police sources cited by BFMTV said tensions began around 6:40 pm when opposing activist factions formed near the conference venue and surrounding university sites. Approximately 50 individuals became involved in a violent altercation. Two people were reported injured, including Quentin, who was found with a severe head injury and treated by emergency services before being transported to hospital in critical condition.

According to a source close to the investigation cited by BFMTV, the victim was discovered with “a significant head hematoma,” while prosecutors stated that “an investigation was immediately opened… At this stage, the context and circumstances of these acts must be determined.”

Officials confirmed that investigators are reviewing surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and witness testimony to establish the sequence of events.

Accounts from organizers connected to Némésis alleged that one of their female members had been assaulted earlier in the evening during the clashes; however, authorities have not confirmed these claims and emphasize that responsibility remains undetermined pending the investigation.

Lyon municipal leaders condemned what they described as an “extremely violent” confrontation without assigning blame, urging restraint as the inquiry proceeds.

National political reaction followed, including a statement from National Rally president Jordan Bardella condemning the violence. Austrian activist Martin Sellner and other commentators circulated online appeals for prayer and solidarity.

“The facts,” Bardella stated, “are of extreme gravity and call for the mobilization of the entire political class.”

“The impunity of the far left must end: beyond exemplary punishment of the perpetrators, I want the dissolution of this small group to finally become effective… It is time to become aware of the danger that the far left, its intolerance that seeks to eliminate any dissenting thought.”

Traditional Catholic circles, including supporters connected to Academia Christiana, organized Rosaries and vigils for the repose of the young man’s soul following reports that he had received sacramental care during his final hours.

Founded in 2013 as a traditional Catholic institute focused on spirituality, education, and physical formation, Academia Christiana is supported by the traditionalist, Latin-Mass-devoted Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP).

However, it has previously been targeted by the political left. In 2023, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced plans to seek its dissolution, alleging it “legitimizes violence,” accusations the organization denied while pledging to challenge any such action through legal channels.

As of Friday, prosecutors had not publicly identified suspects, and authorities reiterated that the legal inquiry remains ongoing as investigators seek to determine how clashes outside a university conference escalated into a fatal assault that has intensified national debate over ideological street violence in France.

Share









