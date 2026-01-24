Young men at March for Life pledge to have kids: ‘You’re looking at the future right here!’

Several of the young men very proudly displayed their sweatshirts emblazoned with 'AMDG.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — In what is perhaps the most heartening video to emerge from the 2026 National March for Life in the nation’s capital, an energetic group of young Catholic men powerfully declared their message to the world during a remote interview with Jack Posobiec.

“They’re all going to grow up to be great people,” said their spokesman, cheered on by his friends.

“They’re all going to have kids,” he proclaimed. “You’re looking at the future right here.”

“Don’t abort your babies!” he added.

Several of the young men very proudly displayed their sweatshirts emblazoned with “AMDG.” This is an acronym for the Latin motto Ad maiorem Dei gloriam, “for the greater glory of God.”

Incredible energy from our young Christian patriots AMDGpic.twitter.com/xEATI2LIbf — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2026

RELATED: JD Vance compares abortion to pagan ‘human sacrifice’ in March for Life address

Share











