Young men less likely to support same-sex ‘marriage’ than previous generations: study

(LifeSiteNews) — Polling data has shown that men under 25 oppose the acceptance and promotion of homosexual behavior at a higher rate than previous generations.

A report by the American Institute for Boys and Men from December 2025 highlighted polling from the Pew Research Center, which found that support for same-sex “marriages” and related issues had dropped among men aged 24 and younger compared to those born in the 1990s and 1980s.

According to the polling, 65 percent of men born in the 2000s believe homosexuality should be accepted in society. This represents a 7 percent drop from those born in the 1990s, among which 72 percent said homosexuality is acceptable. Of those born in the 1980s, 69 percent reportedly believe homosexuality is acceptable.

Similarly, support for same-sex “marriage” was 71 percent among men younger than 25, 77 percent for those born in the 1990s, and 73 percent for those born in the 1980s.

Support for legal abortion was slightly lower in the group born in the 2000s, with 64 percent of men favoring it, while it was 67 percent among those born in the 1990s.

Women under the age of 25 were far more likely to support homosexuality and same-sex “marriage,” as well as abortion and transgenderism. Among all age groups, the gender gap of those born in the 2000s was by far the widest, with 83 percent of young women supporting homosexual “marriage,” 74 percent favoring legal abortion, and 60 percent saying acceptance of “transgender people” is a positive change (compared to 44 percent of young men).

Washington University professor Ryan Burge said that the change in young men can in part be explained by influence from “social-issue messaging” from conservative religious groups.

The shift of young men toward a more conservative or right-wing outlook on life and politics is corroborated by data from the Pew Research Center’s annual National Public Opinion Reference Survey, which showed a whopping 44-point swing from Democrat to Republican among men aged 18-29 between 2023 and 2025.

