Young Ugandan man accuses African pro-LGBT advocacy group of ‘exploiting’ him to do gay porn

(LifeSiteNews) — A young man from Uganda has accused an LGBT advocacy group of “sexually exploiting and recruiting” him to do gay porn, and then getting him to go out and recruit more boys, when he was just 16 years old.

The victim’s testimony, captured on video, said agents connected to Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG), a pro-LGBT non-governmental organization (NGO), came to him as a high school student and invited him to “one of their activities.” The victim said the fact that transportation to the event would be covered made him most interested in attending.

According to the victim, SMUG would indoctrinate him and other young attendees, many of whom are allegedly 13-17 years old, with “fake lies about human rights” before proceeding to use their “well-equipped auditorium” to show them gay porn and explain how it’s produced.

“And then they convinced them … that each video that you shoot, you’re given 5 million shillings,” he said. “I was sexually exploited and recruited into making gay porn videos. I happened to shoot several gay porn videos for SMUG, which … are actually uploaded on websites … for commercial purposes, of course.”

Continuing his testimony, the victim claimed he and many other teenagers eventually came down with multiple “long-term” illnesses from viruses like HIV or hepatitis B (HBV). Tragically, he added, many of them have committed suicide.

“I wanted to put an end [to] whatever was going on, so I decided I decided to alert the police. I opened up both criminal and civil cases against the directors of SMUG,” he said. “I wrote to the NGO bureau. I availed them with all the attachments of the evidence that I had in my own capacity. I wrote to the Uganda police and all these letters to affirm what I am saying.”

Last August, the Ugandan government ordered SMUG to be shut down, claiming the advocacy group failed to properly register as an NGO. Although that is the official public explanation, the victim says he presented Uganda’s National Bureau for NGOs with proof of “sexually trafficking, recruiting, sexually exploiting minors” into gay porn and profiting off them.

Mainwaring, a family and children’s rights activist, confirmed that gay porn recruitment is not unheard of, even in the United States and Europe.

“I know from people I’ve spoken to — men who are gay, or who formerly performed in gay porn who are now happily married and raising a family with their wife — [that] while they were in college recruiters from the porn industry would come on campus and offer money,” he explained. “And this wouldn’t be just gay porn pornographers. Before that, there were plenty of pornographers trying to find young women to perform in their films or videos. And this dates back to the 1990s or so. Maybe it goes back even further.”

Mainwaring added that others have told him about pornographers flying into Eastern Europe after the collapse of the Soviet Union to recruit and sexually exploit young people.

“Pornographers saw a chance to come in and opportunistically take advantage of young people there who, you know, a lot of them were starving, had no money,” he said. “They’re all thin and beautiful compared to a lot of young American college-age students. And so they descended upon some of those countries and created quite an industry over there. And I don’t know if that’s still going on or as strong as it was, but 15, 20 years ago that was a huge source for gay pornography.”

