Young women face 3.5 times the risk of cardiac death after taking AstraZeneca COVID shot: data

Eleven of 15 heart-related fatalities among young females were recorded 'within 12 weeks of a first dose of a non-mRNA vaccine.'

(LifeSiteNews) — New data from the UK shows that young women who receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots face an increased risk of cardiac death.

A study conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) analyzed the risk of heart-related deaths within 12 weeks of vaccination. The data examined was from people between the ages of 12 and 29 and gathered from December 2020 to May 2022.

“There was evidence of an increase in cardiac death in young women after a first dose of non-mRNA vaccines, with the risk being 3.5 times higher in the 12 weeks following vaccination, compared with the longer-term risk,” the data states.

Eleven of 15 heart-related fatalities among young females were recorded “within 12 weeks of a first dose of a non-mRNA vaccine,” which “corresponds to six cardiac-related deaths per 100,000 females vaccinated with at least a first dose of a non-mRNA vaccine.”

The results also found that those who took “non-mRNA vaccines” were “more likely to be clinically vulnerable,” resulting in a potentially higher risk of adverse reactions compared with “the general population.”

Additionally, the data noted that “several studies have reported associations between coronavirus vaccination and risk of cardiac diseases, especially in young people.” There was “no strong evidence” of vaccines, mRNA and not, resulting in a higher risk of heart-related death in young men.

However, women are not the only ones suffering life-changing injuries after receiving the COVID shots. Earlier this month, the parents of a 21-year-old Canadian filed a lawsuit against AstraZeneca, arguing that the shot their son received led him to suffer a hemorrhagic stroke. Two years later, the young man is an invalid and unable to live on his own.

The risks of the so-called vaccines for young people have been proven and warned against since the rollout of the shots. Medical professionals and researchers have noted a significant increase in non-COVID deaths since people began taking the vaccines, particularly in Europe. In December, an autopsy report revealed that the shots were responsible for multiple sudden cardiac deaths.

Data released in November showed that heart-related injuries were present in all who received an mRNA vaccine, with almost 3 percent experiencing myocarditis. Similarly, another study from Thailand found that nearly 30 percent of children who took Pfizer’s shot experienced cardiac problems after receiving the second dose.

Dr. Peter McCullough has warned about the dangers of myocarditis resulting from vaccination among young people, especially boys. Dr. Robert Malone has also expressed support for those who raise awareness of the risks of the shots for young men.

In February, Florida’s surgeon general wrote a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urging the federal agencies for greater transparency with the public about the “troubling” risks of taking the COVID shots.

