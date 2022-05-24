News

‘You’re a criminal’: Justin Trudeau heckled by Indigenous protesters in British Columbia

Trudeau was not given a warm reception when he tried to make a speech to Indigenous Canadians.
KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was heckled by protestors while attempting to give a speech at an Indigenous event.

The event was held in commemoration of the alleged discovery of unmarked last year in the region that were associated with Canadian Residential Schools.

It was alleged at the time that “mass graves” of Indigenous children had been discovered after the utilization of ground penetrating radar by a researcher. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the burial sites were community cemeteries and claims that Catholic school employees had unceremoniously buried anonymous children were unproven.

Nonetheless, a summer of church burnings and anti-Christian bigotry ensued in Canada, largely directed at the Catholic Church.

During Trudeau’s speech, he was called a “criminal” by Indigenous protesters, who made it difficult for him to speak. Trudeau addressed the crowd and told them to “respect your elders,” referring to Indigenous elders that he stated were in favor of him speaking that day.

He was also called a “fake” and heckled as he walked around the grounds after his partly unwanted speech was given.

Trudeau’s approval rating is at 39 percent.

