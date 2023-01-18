You’re invited! Join LifeSiteNews at a private event on the eve of the March for Life

The Law of Life Summit is one of the March for Life's best-kept secrets. Meet representatives from LifeSiteNews and network with pro-lifers from around the country!

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Tomorrow from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., pro-life leaders, nationally acclaimed experts, and media personalities will gather to strategize, network, and collaborate on the eve of the first post-Dobbs March for Life – and it’s not too late for YOU to join us there.

LifeSiteNews will be at the annual Law of Life Summit inside the Renaissance hotel – the hub of pre- and post-March for Life activity – tomorrow along with Father Frank Pavone, filmmaker Jason Jones, pro-life doctors, 40 Days for Life founder and pro-life giant David Bereit, lawyers from the Thomas More Society, and many, many others.

The Law of Life Summit is one of the best-kept secrets of March for Life-related events. This year’s gathering is crucial as we build a culture of life in post-Roe America.

Register now at LawLife.org, and be sure to say hello to LifeSiteNews there!

