YouTube bans Frontline Doctors speech criticizing ‘experimental agent’ COVID vaccine

January 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In a speech recently banned from YouTube and Vimeo, Dr. Simone Gold, the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, exposes the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, slamming the vaccines as “experiment biological agents.”

LifeSite co-founder Steve Jalsevac, who has been heavily researching and writing about Wuhan virus issues since the virus first began to affect North America and Europe says of this talk,

“This is one of the best talks of very many that I have seen to date on both the Wuhan virus and COVID vaccines. Dr. Gold’s presentation is invaluable and crucial to forward to as many persons as possible. She is a highly competent, experienced physician who exhibits tremendous compassion for the public who are being cruelly denied the truth about these issues affecting the entire world.”

For weeks, Gold and her colleagues at America’s Frontline Doctors have pushed back against a rush to deploy COVID-19 vaccines, stressing the existence of less risky alternatives.

“We strongly discourage the vaccine in age 20 to 50 because there’s an exceedingly low risk of death from COVID,” Gold said. “There’s unknown risk from the experimental vaccine of causing autoimmune disease. There’s unknown risk of this pathogenic priming antibody-dependent enhancement, and there is an unknown risk of lifelong infertility,” she added.

“From age 50 to 70 if you’re healthy we also say it’s strongly discouraged for the same reasons,” she said.

“You’re going to have to keep going with the mask and the social distancing” after taking the vaccine, Gold continued. “It actually changes nothing. Once you hear that, you really have to question why you would put yourself in that situation.”

“It’s really irrational to take a brand new untested, untried technology from a company that’s completely shielded from immunity, when on the other hand I’ve got a drug that’s 65 years old, has been given billions of times, completely safe for all age groups,” she said, referring to hydroxychloroquine.

Gold also noted ivermectin, which physicians across the world have touted as a “miracle drug” and which the National of Institutes of Health approved for use last week.

“I learned pretty early that the big fight was the fear,” Dr. Gold related. “The big fight wasn’t the virus. It was the fear.” People “really just want to go back to normal lives, so they’re either kind of consumed with fear or consumed with just being weary of the whole situation. That is what I think is leading to people making what is really a fundamentally irrational decision to rush headlong towards an experimental medication,” Gold said.



See the Americas Frontline Doctors (AFLD) website with recommended protocols for prevention and treatment of Wuhan virus infection with safe, inexpensive medications that thousands of physicians in many nations have reported being “spectacularly successful”. Many of these physicians state that these medications are so effective that they eliminate the need for masks, social distancing, lockdowns and vaccines. The website also includes useful White papers on Wuhan virus topics, numerous videos of talks by physicians and other experts and a telemedicine service for those needing prescriptions and advice on how and where to obtain the recomended medications.

LifeSiteNews has also produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

