YouTube censors LifeSiteNews report on WHO, UNICEF sterilizing young women in Kenya

(LifeSiteNews) — Google-owned YouTube has once again censored LifeSiteNews, this time for our reporting on a World Health Organization (WHO) tetanus vaccine used to sterilize young women of childbearing age in Kenya.
The Big Tech video sharing platform has deleted an interview conducted by editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen with Dr. Wahome Ngare, a Kenyan obstetrician and gynecologist. In the interview, Dr. Ngare speaks out about how the WHO’s tetanus vaccine campaign, carried out in conjunction with the Kenyan government, was actually intended as a population control effort.
BREAKING: YouTube has REMOVED my interview with board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist – Dr. Wahome Ngare – exposing the WHO.
See the UNFILTERED interview at @LifeSite: https://t.co/wSNBfxPMby pic.twitter.com/aUb1Kwiwnk
— John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) February 17, 2023
LifeSiteNews has appealed the removal of the video and YouTube’s strike against The John-Henry Westen Channel, which bans us from posting new content for 7 days. The strike does not expire until May 18; two more strikes would mean a permanent ban from YouTube.
The move comes just after YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation after 17 years at the helm, amid a lawsuit taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court that claims YouTube’s algorithm helped Islamic State terrorists recruit new members. Big Tech companies may routinely try to avoid accountability for their selective enforcement of content rules, but LifeSiteNews does not fear the truth and will never stop reporting the truth.
In its “vaccine misinformation policy,” YouTube refuses to allow “medical misinformation about currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and by the World Health Organization (WHO),” including any claims that vaccines are “part of a depopulation agenda.”
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
A 2017 study conducted by Dr. Ngare and other researchers, “HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World,” concluded that the WHO’s anti-tetanus campaign from 2013 to 2015, funded in part by UNICEF, acted as a “front for population growth reduction.”
The key piece of evidence was the presence of HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) in several of the vaccine vials. HCG is a hormone integral to alerting a woman she is pregnant. Dr. Ngare explained to John-Henry Westen that the tetanus vaccine laced with HCG would produce both anti-tetanus and anti-HCG antibodies.
“And what would happen is every time she would conceive, the antibodies would mutate the HCG from her blood to a point where she would never know if she was pregnant,” he added.
HCG is also a key ingredient in the WHO’s “birth control” vaccine developed in 1976. It is estimated that 2.3 million Kenyan girls and women of childbearing age received the tetanus shots between 2013 and 2015.
In 1995, the Catholic Women’s League of the Philippines successfully persuaded a court to end UNICEF’s tetanus program because of HCG in the vaccines.