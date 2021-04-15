YouTube censors LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen interviewing Catholic podcaster Patrick Coffin

April 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews has once again been subject to Big Tech censorship: A recent episode of The John-Henry Westen Show resulted in the account suffering a temporary weeklong ban from YouTube, as well as a “strike.”

YouTube took issue with the April 12 interview Westen, LifeSite’s co-founder and editor-in-chief, did with Patrick Coffin. YouTube deleted the video less than 24 hours after it was originally posted.

YouTube, which is part of Google, declared the video violated the Community Guidelines, declaring it spread “medical misinformation.”

“YouTube does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or the local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19, including on methods to prevent, treat, or diagnose COVID-19 and means of transmission of COVID-19.”

As a result of the ban, The John-Henry Westen Show account cannot post anything on YouTube for one week. The John-Henry Westen Show’s account is distinct from LifeSite’s original YouTube account, which boasted over 300,000 subscribers and was permanently banned in February.

A subsequent “strike” — after this first one — within 90 days would result in a 14-day ban for The John-Henry Westen Show. Three strikes within the 90-day period would lead to a permanent ban for the account.

Westen and Coffin discussed a variety of topics, ranging from issues about the Catholic Church, Vatican II and Pope Francis, to COVID-19, COVID injections and restrictions.

Coffin himself was recently suddenly banned by YouTube for speaking out about COVID-19, and is set to hold an online conference April 30 through May 1, entitled “Truth over Fear,” addressing the Wuhan coronavirus and the so-called Great Reset.

Coffin’s YouTube account was actually deleted on the same day he launched the website for his upcoming conference, and he noted that YouTube “violated their own terms of service” in doing so.

LifeSiteNews is no stranger to Big Tech censorship. Just two months ago, YouTube banned LifeSite’s main account and deleted all videos, after a number of temporary bans and warnings.

