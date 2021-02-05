YouTube censors LifeSite’s Mother Miriam for exposing dangers of COVID vaccines

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God, a Benedictine prioress and host of Mother Miriam Live on LifeSiteNews, has been censored by YouTube after posting a video on the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Google-owned platform on Thursday removed a video titled, “COVID is being used to control the population with lies.” It can still be viewed on Mother Miriam’s Facebook page and Rumble channel.

Mother Miriam’s YouTube channel also received a strike, with a warning that another infraction will prevent the nun from posting for one week.

YouTube’s censorship of the nun and popular Catholic apologist comes just two weeks after a ban of LifeSite’s main account due to a video about the use of fetal cell lines in COVID-19 vaccines. YouTube has censored LifeSite repeatedly in the last few months, taking down the testimony of Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, against abortion-tainted vaccines in December, for example.

“We’ve continued to make updates to our COVID-19 policies to stay current with the science, and we’ve removed … more than half a million videos under these policies since February,” YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who has no medical background, boasted last month.

“Anything that would go against World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations would be a violation of our policy,” the tech executive explained last year. The disgraced, pro-abortion WHO has flip-flopped on numerous key COVID-19 issues, most recently encouraging pregnant women to take the vaccine despite reports of miscarriage after vaccination.

In her blacklisted video, Mother Miriam slammed “the evil of the coronavirus that is being used to control the population with many lies, many things that are untested and unsafe.”

She condemned the use of COVID-19 vaccines, noting that “[p]eople are dying from it, people have severe reaction allergies from it. They’re not tested.”

“Everything is experimental at this stage. Really, we haven’t had long enough to know,” she added.

While YouTube branded the video “medical misinformation,” experts have similarly warned

about the vaccines’ exceptionally high rates of adverse effects, lack of long-term testing, and risks of deadly autoimmune reactions.

Hundreds of deaths and thousands of serious medical events following COVID-19 vaccination have been reported to the CDC’s vaccine tracking system as of January.

“And again we’ve been talking about their having been manufactured with aborted baby parts, with aborted baby cells,” Mother Miriam said.

“People are angry because they say, ‘Mother Miriam, they’re not all made with aborted baby cells,’ and I said, I have been saying, that’s correct, but in order to make them, the testing is with aborted baby cells. I don’t know of a single vaccine that is free of that yet,” she said.

“Should we do evil that good make come? Does a child die that I can live or not get sick? No way,” Mother Miriam continued.

“The world is going crazier, falling into the depths maybe quicker than we’re spreading the Gospel to save it,” Mother Miriam said in her latest YouTube video.

“Don’t lock yourself in your house,” regardless of “demonic” lockdowns, she urged listeners.

“We’re given a calling, we’re given the greatest privilege under the sun, to have the knowledge to be given the grace, to convert our hearts, to go to heaven,” she said. “How could we not take the world with us? How could we not tell our neighbor?”

