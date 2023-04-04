YouTube censors pro-Trump network RSBN ahead of former president’s arraignment

While YouTube has axed the stream, RSBN's coverage of the Trump arraignment remains live on Rumble.

(Reclaim The Net) — YouTube has suspended the channel of Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) for allegedly violating its election misinformation policies. The 7-day ban came a day before Donald Trump‘s arraignment in Manhattan, and the network’s coverage of the arraignment.

RSBN is an independent media organization founded in 2015, primarily focused on providing conservative news coverage and commentary in the United States.

While YouTube has axed the network for the time being, RSBN’s coverage of the Trump arraignment remains live on Rumble, as can be viewed below.

The network gained prominence during the 2016 presidential campaign by live-streaming Donald Trump’s rallies and events. Since then, the network has continued to cover conservative political events, speeches, and interviews, while also providing analysis and opinion on relevant topics.

RSBN is recognized for its pro-Trump stance and sharing of conservative viewpoints in the media landscape.

On Monday, the network received a notice that several of its videos, including an exclusive interview with Trump in Mar-a-Lago, his recent rally in Waco, Texas, and his comments at the most recent CPAC event, had been removed for violating its election misinformation policies.

Aside from violating policies against making claims of fraud in the 2020 elections and 2022 election in Brazil, the videos were also removed for lack of “countervailing views.”

Because of the violations, YouTube imposed one strike and temporarily suspended the channel for a week, the same week when President Trump became the first US President in history to face criminal charges.

“Accordingly, the videos have been removed and a strike has been applied to the channel, and as a result, uploads and live streams by your account are suspended for a week. You can read more about our strikes system here,” a YouTube representative told RSBN.

“Conveniently, YouTube’s Orwellian censorship practices have returned just one day before President Trump is arraigned in a gross weaponization of the justice system,” RSBN said in a statement.

“Rather than allowing RSBN to show a countervailing view to the mainstream media’s version of the arraignment, they are simply shutting down our efforts. Again, they are leaving millions of Americans voiceless in the face of tyranny.”

This isn’t the first time RSBN has been suspended from YouTube just hours before a planned event.

