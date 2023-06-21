YouTube censors Ruth Institute interview clip about link between abortion, breast cancer

'YouTube doesn’t want the public to know about the abortion-breast cancer link, so it shuts down any discussion of the matter, under the guise of protecting the public from ‘misinformation.’ How convenient,' Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse said.

(LifeSiteNews) — A pro-life organization has been censored once again on YouTube for posting a clip of an interview discussing the link between abortion and breast cancer.

Last week, a clip from a video of Ruth Institute president Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse speaking with biologist Dr. Joel Brind was removed from the Google-owned YouTube for violating the streaming platform’s “medical misinformation policy.”

“YouTube does not allow content about abortion that contradicts expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO) and poses a serious risk of bodily harm or death,” the platform wrote in a message informing the group about the removal of its video.

Ruth Institute is an international organization dedicated to the promotion of the family and rejection of the so-called sexual revolution, specifically through conducting interviews and sharing research on the subject.

The pro-life group did not receive a strike against its channel because “we know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies,” according to YouTube.

The video features Brind — a retired biology and endocrinology professor and medical researcher — discussing his nearly 30 years of research on the connection between abortion and breast cancer. He stated that for almost 70 years some link between the two has been known by scientists, part of which relates to sex hormones that change during pregnancy.

The clip is only about three minutes of a full-length interview and has been reposted to YouTube with the words “abortion” and “breast cancer” blotted out by noise to adhere to the platform’s policies while also spreading the message that it had been suppressed.

The full, uncensored interview can be found here and accessed with a free login.

“Why doesn’t YouTube just admit that if they don’t like your views, they’ll find a way to censor you?” Morse reacted to the removal of the clip, according to a June 20 press release. “Women with a family history of breast cancer have every right to know that abortion presents an elevated risk factor for them. YouTube is not hurting me or Dr. Brind: They are hurting women contemplating abortion who deserve accurate information.”

“Dr. Brind isn’t some crackpot fulminating on the internet, but a serious scientist engaged in rigorous research,” Morse continued. “No matter. YouTube doesn’t want the public to know about the abortion-breast cancer link, so it shuts down any discussion of the matter, under the guise of protecting the public from ‘misinformation.’ How convenient.”

But this is not the first time that YouTube has censored the exact interview it suppressed last week. As noted by Morse, the full interview was posted to the Ruth Institute’s channel on October 1, 2021, only to have it removed for allegedly violating the same policy on July 26, 2022.

More than 20 years ago, Brind was respected as an expert on the abortion-breast cancer link. Even then, he argued that 26 of 32 international studies and 12 of 13 U.S. studies on the connection pointed that women who have abortions face a greater risk of developing breast cancer. In 2011, Brind considered a 1996 meta-analysis that saw a 30% higher risk of breast cancer diagnosis after having an abortion and concluded that abortion has led to 300,000 more deaths from breast cancer since Roe v. Wade legalized it nationwide.

Two years later, after the release of another study pointing to the same conclusion, Brind expressed concern that highly populated countries were seeing an increase in breast cancer when the disease had once been extremely rare. In more recent years, similar results of related studies have been shown through additional research, including the risks of taking contraception and cross-sex hormones.

A 2017 study found that taking hormonal contraception over a course of 10 years increases the risk of developing breast cancer by 38%. Additionally, LifeSiteNews reported in 2019, gender confused men who take female hormones are 46 times more likely to develop breast cancer while women taking male hormones face a risk of the diagnosis almost 60 times higher than if they were not taking the drugs.

