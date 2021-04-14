YouTube deletes anti-lockdown video by prominent Canadian legal group

April 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – YouTube has deleted a powerful new video blasting COVID lockdowns and the negative social and mental effects they have caused. The video was released by prominent Canadian legal group Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).

The banned video, titled, “Covid: The Political Pandemic,” was released on April 10 on the group’s YouTube channel. Within minutes, the video was taken down for allegedly violating YouTube’s terms of service.

The JCCF was able to post the video to a Rumble account in short order, however, and to date, it has over 21,000 views.

Marnie Cathcart, Director of Communications for the JCCF, told LifeSiteNews that the video was “flagged” by YouTube “under the category of ‘medical misinformation’ because it had information contrary to WHO official statements surrounding social distancing.”

The video included comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials regarding “social distancing” in which they make contradictory statements about social distancing lengths.

The video shows clips of Fauci’s flip-flop on “social distancing” rules, where he said that a 3-foot distance was now acceptable as opposed to the original 6-foot length championed by health authorities worldwide.

Cathcart said the JCCF is appealing the removal of the video to YouTube.

“Church in the new Canada is illegal”

The banned video begins with a narrative highlighting the JCCF’s concerns surrounding the damage done by COVID lockdowns in Canada which have been imposed by provincial governments.

The video also goes over how Canadians’ rights, notably the freedom to worship, have been trampled on: “Canadians are entering the 13th month of government restrictions that are managing and dictating every aspect of our lives. The 13th month of daily and ongoing violations of our human rights and fundamental freedoms. In just one year, government orders have forced stores deemed non-essential to close, shut down restaurants for months at a time, as well as museums and libraries, closed schools and universities for in-person learning, canceled cultural activities, throwing a pastor in jail for over 30 days for holding Sunday church service, and outright banned faith groups from in-person worship.”

“Because the government has decided religion is a non-essential activity, governments across Canada are preventing Christians from worshiping together in person, as they have for over two thousand years. Church in the new Canada is illegal.”

Through video clips, the JCCF video highlights the narratives used by health officials Canada-wide to justify COVID lockdown orders, which for most parts of the country have resulted in families being banned to see each other for months.

The video narrator highlights the COVID health orders, which now “forbid visitors to your own private home,” and to have family dinners on important holidays.

The video blasts the imposition of mask-wearing on children at schools, stating how kids are now “being taught” that sitting with their friends from another classroom at lunch is bad, and “that they must live in fear that singing and laughing can spread deadly germs and kill grandma and grandpa.”

“Young children who have a greater chance of being hit by lightning than of dying of COVID are being forced to wear a mask all day just to attend school,” says the video narrator. “Depending on the province, it is forbidden to spend time with friends to work out at the gym, to be with an aging sick parent, to go out for dinner, to play a game of hockey on an outdoor rink, to leave the house after eight p.m., or to leave the house at all — unless it is considered essential by the government.”

The JCCF is currently involved in many COVID-related legal cases in Alberta, and Canada-wide, representing people and groups fighting fines and charges.

The group represents Grace Life Church, which was recently barricaded by police for defying coronavirus health rules.

Its pastor, James Coates, had refused to comply with draconian coronavirus regulations and was jailed for 35 days. Grace Life members have now gone underground to worship.

The video includes clips from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in particular from a show where he talks about how health officials have used the term “science” to justify the constant changing of COVID-related health rules.

The video highlights the apparent hypocrisy of world leaders such as Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who last year attended a Black Lives Matter protest.

A clip shows Carlson blast leaders who publicly supported BLM protests along with “exempting” them from COVID rules because they support the cause, while anti-lockdown protests have been targeted as super spreader events.

The JCCF video also includes a portion of a show from March where Carlson talks about COVID jabs and their effectiveness and safety. Many countries have temporarily halted the use of some COVID jabs due to adverse health effects.

“This is not Ebola. It’s not SARS. It’s politics playing medicine”

Towards the end of the video, an audio clip from Canadian Dr. Roger Hodkinson is played. Hodkinson has blasted COVID as the “greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”

“There is absolutely unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It’s outrageous. This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus. This is not Ebola. It’s not SARS. It’s politics playing medicine. And that’s a very dangerous game,” said Hodkinson.

In conclusion, the video narrator states that no “government in Canadian history has recklessly shut down restaurants, tourism, hotels, hospitality, and entertainment, forcing millions of families into unemployment, poverty, increased mental illness, skyrocketing drug overdoses, increased suicide attempts, alcoholism, and eating disorders.”

“Today, politics and fear are the driving force continuing the most extreme and severe restrictions on freedoms and individual liberties in Canadian history. For the first time in history, Canadians are being conditioned to believe that their freedom is selfish and suffering is for the good of all.”