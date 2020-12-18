YouTube deletes ‘Dilbert’ comic author’s video on election fraud

December 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The creator of the well-known comic strip Dilbert was censored by YouTube. The Google-owned video hosting platform pulled a video from Dilbert creator Scott Adams’s channel which touched on the U.S. 2020 election fraud allegations and Joe Biden’s plan for dealing with COVID-19 should he be sworn-in as president next year.

Last Friday, Adams shared on his Twitter page that YouTube removed a video for violating its “spam, deceptive practices and scams policy.”

“Google (YouTube) just shut me down. The video they deleted is no different from all of my other content. I assume they’ll come for the other videos soon,” wrote Scott on Twitter on Friday.

The banned video was the 1,213th posted to his YouTube channel “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” and was titled “Biden COVID Plan, Swalwell’s Chinese Spy, Pelosi Still a Steaming Pile.” The show is available on Periscope and Rumble.

Adams’ channel was not given a strike because according to YouTube, he might not have “realized this was a violation of our policies.”

Adams, who has voiced support for President Donald Trump, regularly publishes podcasts and posts them to his YouTube channel. Many of Adams’s recent uploads have focussed on election fraud allegations concerning the 2020 U.S. elections, which are being fought in the courts by Trump’s legal team.

Recently, YouTube announced that it would remove any video from its channel which mentions any connection of “fraud” concerning the 2020 U.S. elections.

In its note to Adams, YouTube mentioned its policy regarding fraud claims concerning the 2020 U.S. election.

A disappointed Adams said via Twitter the same day his video was deleted that the Republic “is dead” due to the tech giant's YouTube censorship.

“Ask yourself why a social media platform that has more fake news than real news only blocks election allegations it claims are false, and not everything else. The Republic is dead,” wrote Adams on Twitter.

Conservative political commentator and former Secret Service member Dan Bongino offered to help set Adams up with a Rumble account.

“DM me if you’re interested and we’ll get you set up quickly on Rumble,” wrote Bongino on Twitter to which Adams replied, “I already opened my Rumble account as soon as YouTube applied government censorship (in effect) on my totally reasonable content.”

The banned video was posted to Adams’s Rumble account last Friday.

In the video, Adams touches on Biden’s COVID-19 plan, along with alleged election fraud, first quoting a statistician who said that odds of election fraud are one in a “quadrillion.”

“If we’re being fair, I think the odds that the election not being stolen is not one in a quadrillion, maybe one in a half-a quadrillion, tops, that is high as I am going to go,” said Adams.

Adams then in a humorous fashion slowly reduces the odds of election fraud from “one in a million” to a one in a “thousand” chance that “we got” a “real election.”

“You got to feel pretty good about that. A lot of you were thinking ‘I don’t think there’s any chance that this election was rigged.’ No, there is a chance, a statistician has shown you with all the math and stuff that there is a chance that this was a good election,” said Adams.

Adams also dives into other areas of alleged election fraud, such as reports of higher than normal voter turnout in states such as Wisconsin.

Towards the end of his video, Adams touches on YouTube’s announcement that it will be removing videos that talk about election fraud, saying “I don’t know if that applies to me.”

“I don’t know if I will be flagged on YouTube. There are two ways to talk about allegations of election fraud. The way I talk about is always in terms of probability and what we know versus what we don’t know,” said Adams.

“I would hope that if anybody actually looked at my content, maybe just the algorithm guessed it, but if anybody looked at my content, they should see that no one has done more than I have done to talk Republicans out of specific claims. I’m well on board of the concept that if you have a system with lots of holes there’s always going to be fraud. So fraud has to exist, but when you’re looking at the individual claims, I’ve debunked more of them than anybody probably, anybody who is also pro-Trump.”

Recently, YouTube reversed a decision to suspend the channel of LifeSiteNews after LifeSite published a video where Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, talked about why he could not take any COVID-19 vaccine that was either derived from or developed with the cells of aborted babies.

