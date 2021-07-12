YouTube deletes Trump video about Big Tech lawsuit

July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In a stroke of irony, Google-owned YouTube has deleted an American Conservative Union (ACU) video featuring former President Donald Trump’s announcement of his lawsuit against Big Tech for banning him from social media platforms.

YouTube claimed in an email to the ACU that the “America UnCanceled” episode, in which Trump cited a study on hydroxychloroquine as treatment for COVID-19, was removed because of “medical misinformation.” YouTube “did not specify” what statements “allegedly violated their policies,” according to ACU.

“The ACU, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), received ‘a strike’ on their account from YouTube on July 9, preventing them from uploading new content for a week. This includes ACU's CPAC 2021 Part 2 in Dallas, Texas, and Trump's CPAC speech scheduled for Sunday,” the Ohio Star reported.

In the offending video, President Trump said, “doctors and medical groups have been barred from these platforms for posting about therapeutics such as hydroxychloroquine…now, most recent studies say [the drug is] effective in combating the virus,” the ACU shared.

“ACU believes YouTube was offended by sound medical research conducted by the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases & Urban Health and Saint Barnabas Medical Center,” the group said in a statement.

“Clearly, Google’s political biases heavily influence YouTube’s definitions of “misinformation” and that the political beliefs of Google executives take priority over the free speech rights of Google users,” commented ACU.

Trump’s lawsuit against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey argued that while Big Tech companies are technically private entities, that no longer accurately captures the full reality of the situation in light of “collusion” with and “coercion” from government to silence Democrats’ political enemies.

Last month, leaked emails revealed that President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign urged Facebook to remove a video from their then-opponent’s son, Donald Trump Jr.