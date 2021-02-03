YouTube deletes video of Senate hearing on COVID treatment from senator’s channel

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — YouTube has removed videos of a Senate hearing on COVID-19 treatments from a U.S. senator’s official account. The Google-owned video platform claimed the videos violated the COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had posted videos on his YouTube channel from a December 2020 Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing. Johnson is the chair of the committee. The hearing was focussed on treatments for COVID-19, with particular mention of the drug ivermectin.

One of the now-deleted clips was of Dr. Pierre Kory, who is a founding member of Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), “a group of highly published leaders in critical care” seeking to stop excessive mortality from COVID-19. FLCCC has developed a treatment regimen incorporating ivermectin, which the group says has led to up to 83% lower-than-average COVID-19 death rates in hospitals that have applied it.

In the hearing, Kory testified, “In the last three to four months, emerging publications provide conclusive data on the profound efficacy of the anti-parasite, anti-viral drug, anti-inflammatory agent called ivermectin in all stages of the disease.”

“Ivermectin is highly safe, widely available, and low cost,” he said. “We now have data from over 20 well-designed clinical studies, 10 of them randomized, controlled trials, with every study consistently reporting large magnitude and statistically significant benefits in decreasing transmission rates, shortening recovery times, decreasing hospitalizations, or large reductions in deaths.”

However, notwithstanding the approval of Kory’s colleagues, ivermectin had been essentially blacklisted, until it was recently “recommended” as a treatment for COVID-19 on January 14 by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Despite this approval from the NIH, just last week YouTube removed videos from Johnson’s account, including Kory’s testimony. Commenting to The Federalist, YouTube stated that Johnson’s videos had been removed due to the platform’s COVID-19 Medical Misinformation Policy. That policy stipulates that anything which goes against “local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19” will be removed.

Johnson tweeted that “social media censorship just ratcheted up to a new level. Google’s YouTube removed two videos of doctors testifying under oath at my US Senate hearing on early treatment of COVID. Another body blow to freedom of speech and expression. Very sad and scary. Where does this end?”

“Apparently, the ‘doctors’ at Google know more about practicing medicine than heroic doctors who have the courage and compassion to actually treat COVID patients and save lives,” he added.

Apparently, the “doctors” at Google know more about practicing medicine than heroic doctors who have the courage and compassion to actually treat COVID patients and save lives. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 28, 2021

Appearing on Fox News Primetime on January 28, Johnson mentioned that the video of Kory had been viewed collectively more than 8 million times. “The American people now won’t be able to watch what U.S. senators were able to hear in testimony before the United States Senate on early treatment using ivermectin. This is testimony given by Dr. Pierre Kory, somebody in a critical care group, world-renowned, publishing all kinds of information.”

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote on January 26 that the platform had removed “more than half a million videos” due to violations of the COVID-19 policies since February 2020.

However, Ben Voelkel, Johnson’s communications director, noted that despite YouTube removing the videos from Johnson’s account, the video of the hearing was still up on Bloomberg News’ YouTube page. “Also, this comes just a couple days after the NIH said there was insufficient evidence to recommend against the use of ivermectin to combat [COVID-19],” he pointed out.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Along with Vimeo, YouTube recently also banned a video by Dr. Simone Gold, the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, which exposed the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, slamming the vaccines as “experimental biological agents.”

Gold strongly discouraged taking the vaccine, saying that there was an “exceedingly low risk of death from COVID” for those aged 20 to 50, as well as for healthy 50-year-olds to 70-year-olds. “There’s unknown risk from the experimental vaccine of causing autoimmune disease. There’s unknown risk of this pathogenic priming antibody-dependent enhancement, and there is an unknown risk of lifelong infertility,” she added.

LifeSiteNews is also facing severe censorship, having recently incurred yet another ban by YouTube. The offending video was an interview with biologist and vaccine researcher Pamela Acker, revealing that fetal cell lines used in connection with the COVID vaccines were taken from babies who were still alive when their tissue began to be extracted.

In order to stay up to date with our daily reporting of the truth, make sure you follow LifeSiteNews on Rumble, and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com (or save as a “favorite”). We urge our readers to subscribe to our email list, but also warn that there is a chance our current email marketing platform may join the Big Tech purge of conservatives. Should this happen, we will change email marketing platforms as soon as we are able to do so. We have been anticipating a possible purge of pro-life voices by Big Tech companies and so are prepared for this day.

RELATED

US ‘frontline’ doctors’ website exposes ‘criminal’ campaign by tech giants, govt agencies to block COVID med

Medical experts tout new govt-blacklisted ‘miracle drug’ to treat COVID

Why are Google, Facebook, Twitter so bent on censoring doctors who promote cure for COVID?

Trump: ‘I don’t know why’ Facebook, Twitter shut down ‘frontline’ doctors promoting COVID cure