YouTube puts ‘offensive’ warning on LifeSite video on Soros role in race riots

PETITION: Investigate George Soros' role in funding domestic terrorism! Sign the petition here.

June 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – YouTube has placed a LifeSiteNews video on George Soros’ support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in Restricted Mode for unspecified reasons, forcing viewers to click a warning agreeing to see “inappropriate or offensive content” before they can watch it.

In the video, LifeSite’s Gualberto Garcia Jones calls on law enforcement to investigate the role of Soros, a wealthy financier who has bankrolled a wide range of left-wing causes across the globe, in supporting the protests and riots that have spanned the country following a Minnesota police officer’s killing of an unarmed black man.

“Remember the big donor meeting organized by the Soros-funded Democracy Alliance just six days after the November election?” Jones asks. “The president of that organization – who, by the way, was a Soros employee prior to presiding the Alliance – is a man named Gara LaMarche. In his latest post on the Democracy Alliance’s website under the president’s blog section, Mr. LaMarche openly accuses the president of the United States of ‘blatant racism’ and directs donors to the very organizations organizing the violent protests. This is not a conspiracy theory; it is right there on their website for all to see.”

Jones also notes that Soros himself talks openly about his willingness to see societal crises used as openings to implement his preferred policies. “Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary,” he declared in a May 11 interview.

This message appears to be disfavored by the powers-that-be at the Google-owned YouTube, however. Clicking through to the video brings up a black screen bearing the message: “The following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.”

Viewers must click “I understand and wish to proceed” before being able to watch the video. A notice added beneath the description labels it as an “age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines),” meaning it cannot be viewed through a computer using age-restriction, unless a parent specifically goes in and allows it.

To be sure, LifeSite’s video takes a strong position on a contentious subject, as do millions of YouTube videos not subject to such warnings. However, while the video contains news footage from the riots, including fire, smashed windows, vandalism, and clashes with police, it does not show blood, gore, or human injury, let alone vulgar language, sexual imagery, or any other content generally understood to be unsuitable for younger viewers.

Conservatives have long been wary of YouTube due to recurring cases of apparent left-wing discrimination by the video giant and its parent company Google. The platform has deleted investigation footage from pro-life group Live Action, censored discussion of transgenderism and mental illness, and, according to an ex-Google software engineer, it skews search results in direct response to left-wing pressure.

YouTube’s Restricted Mode has also been used against dozens of educational videos produced by conservative commentator Dennis Prager, despite containing no age-inappropriate content or other violations of the website’s Terms of Use.

Meanwhile, Floyd’s killing was instantly and unanimously condemned, and the police officers involved have been charged with murder. As to BLM’s broader claim of “systemic racism” in law enforcement, research actually shows that police are not disproportionately likely to use excessive lethal force against black suspects. At the same time, BLM supports “reproductive justice that gives us autonomy over our bodies.” An estimated 40 percent of all U.S. abortions are sought by black women, meaning that Black Lives Matter supports the annual elimination of more than 344,800 black lives every year.

The organization also says, “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

“We foster a queer‐affirming network,” BLM continues. “When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).”