YouTube removes Jordan Peterson interview with RFK Jr. for violating ‘vaccine misinformation policy’

(LifeSiteNews) — YouTube has removed Jordan Peterson’s interview with big pharma critic and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. (RFK) because the content violated the platform’s “vaccine misinformation policies.”

A spokesperson of Google, YouTube’s parent company, told Fox News that the company “removed a video from the Jordan Peterson channel for violating YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities.”

“Under our general vaccine misinformation policies, we remove false claims about currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO,” the spokesperson continued. “This includes content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines will be removed. This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them.”

In the 90-minute interview, which has now been uploaded to other platforms, RFK Jr. and Peterson talked about a variety of issues, ranging from campaign strategy to climate change to the Ukraine war to vaccine side effects.

RFK Jr., a well-known critic of Big Pharma, said the pharmaceutical industry “is a criminal enterprise.”

“And, you know, I’m not saying that lightly,” Kennedy said. “The four principal companies, Merck, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Glaxo that produce, for example, all the vaccines in America have paid out $35 billion collectively over the last decade in criminal penalties and [you know] damages for lying to doctors, for defrauding regulators, for falsifying science and for killing hundreds of thousands of people.”

“The whole opioid crisis was engineered by the Sacklers and by the other big pharmaceutical companies, along with corrupt FDA officials.”

RFK Jr. pointed out that vaccine skepticism was not a Republican or Democrat issue until 2016 when Donald Trump mentioned several times during his presidential campaign that he believes that vaccines are causing autism, especially the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine.

Kennedy told Peterson that he tried to get on television in 2014 to talk about a documentary he worked on that explored “the impacts of mercury in vaccines on the neurodevelopmental disorder in children,” but he would get shut down by Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

According to RFK Jr., Ailes and others at the network loved the documentary but could not invite Kennedy to talk about it because 75% of the “evening news division advertising revenues are coming from pharmaceutical companies.”

“And he [Ailes] told me that of the 22 ads on a typical evening news show that typically 17 or 18 of those were pharmaceutical ads´,” RFK Jr. said.

Kennedy told another story regarding his expose published in 2005 by Salon and Rolling Stone (the story was retracted in 2011) in which he provided the transcripts of an alleged secret meeting with 75 vaccine makers “about how to hide from the American public the links between autism and vaccines.”

Journalist Jake Tapper, who worked for ABC News at the time, “spent three weeks with me doing an exclusive for ABC, which he was then working for on my article, a companion piece,” RFK Jr. said.

“And the night before the piece was supposed to run, he [Tapper] called me up and he said, ‘The piece just got killed by corporate.’ And he said, ‘In all my career, I have never had a piece killed by corporate. I’m so mad.’”

“I called them the next day and he went dark,” Kennedy recalled. “And I’ve never spoken to him again, but he’s become kind of the shill for pharma since then. So, and I’ve watched that happen to so many, you know, announcers on TV.”

Moreover, RFK Jr. addressed the issue of chemicals in the water supply and its possible connection to the rise in gender dysphoria.

“I think a lot of the problems we see in kids, particularly boys, it’s probably underappreciated on that how much of that is coming from chemical exposures, including a lot of the sexual dysphoria that we’re seeing,” Kennedy said.

“I mean, they’re swimming through a soup of toxic chemicals today, and many of those are endocrine disruptors. There’s atrazine throughout our water supply,” he continued.

“Atrazine, by the way, if you in a lab put atrazine in a tank full of frogs, it will chemically castrate and forcefully feminize every frog in there,” RFK Jr. stated. “And 10% of the frogs, the male frogs will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs if it’s doing that to frogs. It could, there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing to human beings as well.”

While Kennedy’s claim may sound outlandish to some, multiple studies have shown that synthetic hormones found in contraceptive pills are finding their way into the water supply and leading to fertility reduction, sex reversal, and even entire populations of fish, frogs, and other animals.

Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey and the University of Missouri found that the offspring of the fish exposed to the chemical, known to be an endocrine disruptor, also had a reduced level of fertility.

Research at Brunel University and the University of Exeter linked synthetic female hormones in drinking water and rising male fertility problems in humans.

Since the chemicals from contraceptive pills are causing sex reversals in fish and frogs and fertility problems in humans, it does not seem too far-fetched to assume that they might also have something to do with the rise in gender dysphoria in humans, as they disrupt the hormonal balance.

