YouTube restores COVID critic James Corbett’s channel after 4 year ban

(LifeSiteNews) — YouTube has reinstated the channel of popular independent investigative journalist and researcher James Corbett after he was banned from the platform in 2021 for criticizing the COVID regime.

In a surprising move, YouTube decided to grant Corbett’s appeal and reinstate his channel with over 500,000 subscribers, four years after it was banned by the Alphabet-owned platform.

Corbett is an independent Canadian journalist and content creator who resides in Japan. In 2007, he launched his podcast and multimedia platform The Corbett Report. Over the years, he became one of the premier alternative journalists and researchers. Styling himself as a “conspiracy realist,” he criticizes and debunks mainstream narratives in relation to geopolitics, economics, history, climate, COVID, and many more. LifeSiteNews has reprinted multiple articles from The Corbett Report over the past years.

In his first video uploaded to YouTube since 2021, Corbett announced that his channel has been reinstated.

“ Long story short, very long story short: April 9th, 2021, the Corbett Report was removed from YouTube. June 1st, or was it May 31st, 2025, it’s back,” the Canadian journalist said.

Corbett said he was prompted to appeal to YouTube after his friend Ricky Varandas, host of the The Ripple Effect podcast, told him that his channel had recently been restored after it was banned during the COVID crisis in 2021.

Varandas recalled that he got an email from YouTube saying that his channel, which was banned in 2021 for having on COVID critics like Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCollough, would be deleted permanently soon, but that he could try to appeal the ban before that.

He subsequently submitted an appeal and, after a meeting with an employee from YouTube, his channel was reinstated, including all of his videos regarding COVID that led to his ban.

“ So all that stuff that I had on there that got me banned is there, it’s back. You can say it now!” he stated.

Prompted by this story, Corbett then went through the same appeal process and got his channel reinstated as well.

He pointed out the absurdity of the process, noting that YouTube implicitly admitted that there was never a problem with criticizing the mainstream COVID narrative.

“ YouTube just admitted that there was no problem. Sorry. Oops. Our bad. You’re right. You did nothing wrong. Here’s your channel back,” he mused.

The Canadian journalist warned that YouTube would likely ban his channel again once another crisis like COVID emerges, and dissidents would be censored once more.

He asked his paid subscribers to participate in a poll on whether he should resume uploading videos to YouTube regularly again, in addition to his website and alternative video platforms.

Similar to Corbett, LifeSiteNews’s YouTube channel, with over 300,000 subscribers, was also banned in 2021 during the COVID crisis due to videos that criticized the COVID shots, especially regarding the use of aborted fetal lines in their development.

