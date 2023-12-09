YouTube restores inspirational Catholic channel weeks after removing it as ‘scam’

'This month of cancellation of the HM Television English channel has indeed caused inconveniences, but this situation has also allowed us to see the appreciation of our work by so many people and, in particular, of the person of Sister Clare Crockett,” Sr. Beatriz Liaño wrote of the YouTube censorship.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic YouTube channel best known for streaming an inspirational documentary about the life of an Irish nun has been restored one month after the Google-owned platform suspended it as a “scam.”

According to a letter written by Sr. Beatriz Liaño of the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother (SHM) and shared with LifeSiteNews, the HM Television English channel on YouTube “is now visible again, with all its content.” The channel is run by the EUK Mamie Foundation, which is the religious order’s evangelization arm.

“This month of cancellation of the HM Television English channel has indeed caused inconveniences, but this situation has also allowed us to see the appreciation of our work by so many people and, in particular, of the person of Sister Clare Crockett,” Sr. Beatriz wrote.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your concern and your [spreading the news] of the cancellation of the HM Television English channel, which has permitted its restoration.”

YouTube’s message to the sisters, which was also shared with LifeSiteNews, gave notice that “we have lifted the suspension of your account, and it is once again active and operational.”

RELATED: YouTube removes Catholic channel with inspiring story of Irish nun, calls it a ‘scam

The notice stated that YouTube is “pleased to let you know that we’ve recently reviewed your YouTube account, and after taking another look, we can confirm that it is not in violation of our Terms of Service.” YouTube apologized “for any inconvenience or frustration” caused by the “mistakes” they made while scrutinizing the channel to ensure that “content doesn’t violate our Community Guidelines.”

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, the channel was shut down without advance notice on November 3. A November 10 statement from the EUK Mamie Foundation specified that they “had received none” of the standard three notices in the 90 days leading up to the channel’s removal. At the time, YouTube claimed that the channel’s content “violates our policy on spam, deceptive practices, and scams” and that it would “not restore your YouTube channel.”

The most popular video on the channel is a documentary entitled “All or Nothing: Sr. Clare Crockett.” This film details the story of an Irish girl who, after living with the sole intent of becoming a famed actress and then experiencing a deep reconversion to the Catholic faith, joined the SHM community and gave her life to God through evangelization efforts around the globe.

Sr. Clare Crockett was tragically killed alongside several others during an earthquake in Ecuador in 2016. Because so many were inspired to return to the faith through the testimony of the sister, the SHM order is dedicated to sharing her story as a means of evangelization. More information about Sr. Clare Crockett and the SHM sisters can be found here.

Share











