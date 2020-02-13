News

YouTube to fund far-left Young Turks for 'local news' online course

Conservatives are doubtful the effort will be non-partisan.
Thu Feb 13, 2020 - 1:19 pm EST
February 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Conservatives are questioning the purported impartiality of Google-owned video giant YouTube once again this week, following the revelation that the company is lending financial support for the far-left commentary outlet Young Turks.

Axios reports that, as part of YouTube’s $25 million “investment” in creating news content, it has decided to give the Turks a sum “in the mid-six figures range” to support the channel’s TYT Academy project, an online course ostensibly to help train users in journalism practices and video production.

On paper, the partnership is supposed to be a non-partisan effort to support local news creators, with TYT chief business officer Steven Oh assuring Axios the company is “not interested in cranking out journalists who share our political viewpoint whatsoever.” Conservatives are doubtful, however, given the record of the Turks and their lead host (and congressional candidate), Cenk Uygur.

Among Uyger’s far-left views is the claim that progressives (a movement that only began to take shape in America following the Civil War, and whose leading figures included the notoriously racist President Woodrow Wilson) deserve the credit for the American Revolution, ending slavery, and enacting civil rights laws. He also came under fire in 2018 for the discovery of past comments in which he wrote that women who didn’t want to sleep with him were “genetically flawed.”

At NewsBusters, Alexander Hall recalls that TYT contributor Hasan Piker (Uygur’s nephew) has been a source of controversy for calling the 2017 shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) “tragic yet incredibly ironic” because of Scalise’s support for gun rights, and for declaring last year that “America deserved 9/11, dude.”

Conservatives have long been wary of Google and YouTube due to recurring cases of biased search results and left-wing discrimination. YouTube has deleted investigation footage from pro-life group Live Action, censored discussion of transgenderism and mental illness, restricted educational videos from conservative pundit Dennis Prager on false “mature content” pretenses, and more.

